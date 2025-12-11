Defined.ai Appoints New VP of Delivery to Accelerate Global Operations and Strengthen Data Excellence

The data for AI company welcomes Helen Giddings, former VP at Appen, to expand Defined.ai's capabilities in tailor-made data projects.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Defined.ai, the leading provider of high-quality, ethically sourced AI training data, announced the appointment of Helen Giddings as the company's new Vice President of Delivery, Workflows. In this role, Giddings will oversee the end-to-end delivery of workflows, including data collection, data annotation, and transcriptions, driving operational excellence across Defined.ai's global data ecosystem.

As AI companies enter a new phase where data quality, provenance, and compliance are becoming mission-critical, Defined.ai is doubling down on operational rigor and innovation across its data supply chain. The addition of Giddings reinforces the company's commitment to offering AI builders the most reliable, transparent, and high-quality datasets in the market.

"As a customer-centric company, delivery is the heartbeat of our company, and investing in strong leadership in this area is essential as the demand for trustworthy, ethically sourced AI data continues to grow," said Manel Marco, SVP of Operations at Defined.ai. "With Helen's extensive experience in large-scale operations and workflows optimization, we are elevating our capacity to support clients who require precision, efficiency, and accountability in the way their AI systems are built."

As the former VP of Client Delivery at Appen, Giddings brings over 20 years of experience leading data operations and data annotation teams, as well as workflow execution for large-scale AI and machine learning environments. Prior to joining Defined.ai, she led initiatives that improved delivery efficiency, reduced operational overhead, and introduced new quality frameworks adopted across global teams.

"Defined.ai has always stood out as the company that puts responsible data at the center of AI development," said Giddings. "I'm thrilled to join a team that's not only shaping the future of AI with higher-quality datasets, but doing so with ethics, transparency, and human impact in mind. I'm looking forward to accelerating our delivery capabilities and building data workflows that scale with the next generation of AI systems."

The appointment marks a significant step in Defined.ai's growth strategy, which includes key hires across the different areas of expertise, geographical expansion, and an enhanced Data Annotation and Transcription offering, reinforcing its position as the globally trusted end-to-end AI data partner.

