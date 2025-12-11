ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / LIV Recovery Center has launched a comprehensive Family Care & Support program designed to help loved ones navigate the complexities of addiction while prioritizing their own mental health and well-being. The Alpharetta-based behavioral health facility recognizes that addiction affects entire family systems, not just individuals struggling with substance use disorders.

LIV Recovery Center Expands Family Care & Support to Address Hidden Impact of Addiction

The program centers on Al-Anon's "3 Cs" framework, "You didn't Cause it, you can't Control it, and you can't Cure it," a philosophy that helps families release feelings of guilt and responsibility while learning to establish healthy boundaries.

"Addiction is influenced by genetic, environmental, and psychological factors," explains the center's approach to family education. "Family members are not responsible for another person's choices or behaviors, yet they often carry tremendous guilt and attempt to control outcomes that are ultimately beyond their influence."

The Family Care & Support program offers multiple touchpoints for family involvement throughout the recovery process. Family therapy sessions can be held with or without the client present, providing guidance for navigating addiction's complexities and fostering accountability. The program also includes a dedicated Loved Ones Day, creating structured opportunities for open discussion and addressing intergenerational trauma patterns.

A key component of the program focuses on what families can control: educating themselves about addiction as a disease, setting appropriate boundaries, and prioritizing self-care. Rather than attempting to force change, the program teaches families to shift their energy toward their own healing and growth.

To stay informed about a loved one's progress during treatment, family members must have a signed Release of Information (ROI), as all client communication remains confidential and is managed through case managers. This structure respects client autonomy while providing families with appropriate updates.

The program also connects families with external support resources, including Al-Anon for those affected by a loved one's alcoholism and Nar-Anon for families dealing with drug addiction. These community resources complement the clinical family therapy offered at LIV Recovery Center.

"Watching cycles of relapse and recovery can be extremely difficult for families," the center acknowledges. "Accepting that loved ones cannot fix someone else's addiction allows them to release the burden of responsibility while still offering support through healthy boundaries."

The Family Care & Support program operates alongside LIV Recovery Center's treatment services , which include Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), Evening IOP, and standard outpatient care for individuals struggling with mental health conditions and substance use disorders.

Located at 4625 Alexander Drive, Suite 200, in Alpharetta, LIV Recovery Center is Joint Commission-accredited and accepts most major insurance providers. The facility serves the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, offering flexible scheduling options to accommodate work, school, and family responsibilities.

For more information about the Family Care & Support program or to verify insurance coverage , families can contact LIV Recovery Center at (470) 285-9208 or visit livrecovery.com .

About LIV Recovery Center

LIV Recovery Center is a behavioral health and addiction treatment facility located in Alpharetta, Georgia. The center specializes in treating co-occurring disorders through evidence-based therapies combined with person-centered care. Programs include mental health treatment for trauma, depression, anxiety, PTSD, and other conditions, as well as substance use disorder treatment for alcohol and drug addiction.

