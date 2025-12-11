Brazilian photovoltaic association ABSolar says solar capacity additions may fall 24% to 10.6 GW in 2026 from 15 GW in 2024, with regulatory barriers, high capital costs, and restricted self-generation access slowing investment and reducing jobs.From pv magazine Brazil The Brazilian PV market could see its second consecutive year of contraction, with 2026 additions expected to reach 10.6?GW, a 24% decline from the 15?GW added in 2024. Brazilian photovoltaic association ABSolar warned that regulatory barriers related to curtailment, high capital costs, and restricted access for self-generation ...

