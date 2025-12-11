OcNOS Open Networking Upgrade Delivers Significant Bandwidth Boost and Cost Efficiency for an Alpine Provider

IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking software solutions, today announced that eww ITandTEL, one of Austria's premier IT and telecommunications value-added service providers, has upgraded its MPLS backbone using IP Infusion's OcNOS-SP-PLUS. The upgrade advances the operator from 100G to a future-ready 400G IP over DWDM (IPoDWDM) architecture.

With more than 30 years of experience operating secure data centers and extensive fiber infrastructure, eww ITandTEL required a solution that could scale with customer demand while optimizing costs. By replacing legacy constraints with an open networking model, eww ITandTEL has successfully deployed 400G ZR+ coherent transceiver-based circuits across a multi-vendor environment.

"Reliability and performance are non-negotiable for our customers, and that drives every architectural choice we make," said Christoph Ehmayer, Team Lead Network/System Engineer, eww ITandTEL. "The shift to an open, OcNOS-driven 400G IPoDWDM backbone gives us the control, visibility, and operational efficiency we need to keep our services consistently stable and ahead of demand."

The new backbone is powered by OcNOS running on high-performance whitebox platforms from UfiSpace (S9600-56DX, S9510-28DC) and Edgecore (AS7946-30XB). This disaggregated approach maximizes bandwidth and resiliency while avoiding traditional vendor lock-in associated with legacy chassis systems.

"This upgrade is part of our commitment to deliver the very best digital infrastructure in the region-high-capacity, sovereign, and built for long-term growth," said Roland Neumayr, Head of Network/Datacenter, eww ITandTEL. "By adopting open networking, we're ensuring that our customers benefit from a network that is both faster and strategically prepared for the future."

"eww ITandTEL is a perfect example of how forward-thinking regional providers can outpace the competition by embracing open networking," said Tom Savoie, CEO of IP Infusion. "By decoupling software from hardware, we are empowering them to build a network that is more robust, less expensive to operate, and agile enough to adapt to future needs. We are proud to support their mission of delivering sovereign, reliable data services in Austria."

EPS Global, a respected value-added distributor and system-integration partner, played a key role in enabling this upgrade. With its global distribution network, technical services, and supply-chain logistics, EPS Global ensured that all necessary components were sourced, configured, and delivered on schedule.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion develops open network software solutions for carriers, service providers, and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion leads the market in Network Operating Systems. Its flagship platform, OcNOS, empowers network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce total cost of ownership (TCO). Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., IP Infusion is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. For more information, visit www.IPInfusion.com.

About eww ITandTEL

eww ITandTEL delivers end-to-end IT services made in Austria, including high-performance networks, Internet services, data center housing and hosting, backup and disaster recovery solutions, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity services. With proprietary data center locations certified by ISO/IEC 27001 and EN 50600 standards, and a Europe-wide backbone network directly connected to Europe's major Internet hubs. A decisive added value is always included: your personal contact always at your side.

