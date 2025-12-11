Camposol SA: Camposol Holding PLC appoints Julio Alcalde as Chief Financial Officer.

LIMA, Peru, December 11, 2025 -- Camposol Holding PLC (Camposol or the Company), a multinational company providing fresh and healthy food globally, today announced the appointment of Julio Alcalde as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective from December 1st, 2025.

Mr. Alcalde has more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), capital raising across debt and equity markets, business restructuring, and organizational transformation. His career spans multiple sectors-including Retail, eCommerce, Consumer Goods, Digital, Financial Services, Infrastructure, and Energy-where he has developed a strong track record in driving operational excellence and long-term value creation. He also has robust experience in corporate governance, board advisory, and multicultural leadership.

Before joining Camposol, Mr. Alcalde held senior leadership positions such as Chief Financial Officer at KIO Data Centers (Mexico), CEO & Country Manager at Blue Star Group, Chief Financial Officer at Grupo Valoreo, and Chief Financial Officer & Board Member at Grupo Palacio de Hierro (Mexico). He also served as Chief Financial Officer at Falabella Peru, where he spent eight years leading high-impact financial transformation initiatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Julio as Camposol's new CFO. His extensive experience across diverse industries and geographies brings valuable expertise to the company. We are confident that his leadership will support Camposol in strengthening its financial structure, driving strategic execution, and continuing our journey toward becoming a global provider of fresh and healthy food," stated Ricardo Naranjo, CEO of Camposol.

For further information, please contact:

Jossue Yesquen Lihim, IRO

Email: jyesquen@camposol.com

About CAMPOSOL

CAMPOSOL is a multinational company dedicated to providing fresh and healthy food to families worldwide. Our operations extend across Peru, Colombia, Uruguay and Chile, with distribution offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. We have stablished trusted relationships with major supermarkets worldwide and serve customers in over 40 countries.

We are involved in the harvest, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as blueberries, avocados, mandarins, grapes and mangoes, among others.

CAMPOSOL is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared value for all stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and holds various international certifications, including Global.G.A.P, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC. Additionally, CAMPOSOL ensures compliance with the legislation of destination countries and is evaluated under social ethics standards such as SMETA and GRASP.

For more information about CAMPOSOL, please visit us at www.camposol.com

For investor-related information, please visit our Investor Relations website at https://investors.camposol.com/

