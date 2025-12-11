Victory Snacks Partners with Florida International University Athletics to Pioneer New NIL Revenue Stream Through Private Label Snack and Beverage Program

Victory Campus expands its national footprint, empowering FIU student-athletes and fans through a new era of university-branded snacks and beverages

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Victory Snacks, the premier private-label snack food and beverage company dedicated to supporting athletes, athletic venues, and college athletic programs, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Florida International University (FIU) Athletics. This collaboration will introduce Victory Campus, an innovative division within Victory Snacks, designed to generate sustainable Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) revenue for FIU Panthers student-athletes through exclusive, 305 Snacks' university-branded snacks and soon to follow beverages.

The FIU partnership marks a significant milestone for Victory Campus as it continues its national rollout following its successful launch with the University of Houston, Conference USA, and Southwest Athletic Conference earlier this year. FIU Athletics will co-develop a new line of 305 Snacks - a premium, better-for-you collection that proudly celebrates Panther pride while delivering direct NIL impact - and will be available across the FIU campus at all concessions stands and athletic venues.

"We are always pursuing different avenues to expand the FIU Athletics brand, and Victory Campus is a perfect fit for us to do that through a 305-themed line of snacks," said FIU Director of Athletics Scott Carr. "In this new, revenue-share era of college athletics, it is paramount for us to maximize profitable opportunities to help recruit and retain student-athletes. I encourage all Panthers to purchase and enjoy any of the 305 Snacks portfolio and, in the process, help us build championship rosters. Paws Up!"

"Victory Campus represents the next evolution of NIL partnerships-where schools, student-athletes, and fans all benefit through innovative, high-quality products that celebrate school identity," said Grant Cohen, Chief Growth Officer of Victory Snacks. "We're thrilled to bring this program to FIU and to collaborate with such a passionate Panthers fan base. Together, we're redefining what community-driven NIL success looks like."

The new FIU Panthers 305 Snacks will include a mix of delicious products, including sweet and spicy, protein-packed jerky, gourmet potato chips, candy gummies, and more, featuring FIU's bold branding and developed with athletes' active lifestyles in mind. Products will be available for pre-order at 305mia.shop/.

The partnership exemplifies a broader movement within college athletics to create long-term, community-based NIL initiatives that benefit both student-athletes and athletic departments. As Victory Snacks grows nationally, partner schools gain ongoing exposure through retail, media, and influencer campaigns tied to their athletes, generating incremental NIL dollars that give schools a recruiting advantage, more substantial brand alignment, and more opportunities for athlete and community engagement.

About Victory Snacks

At Victory Snacks, we deliver a wide range of unique, great tasting snacks and beverages, led by our hydrogen carbonated better for you Ready to Drink alcoholic mixed drinks, our less sugar and low calorie hydrogen infused sodas, and snacks high in protein including our line of ham jerky, and soon to be released protein popcorn, potato chips from heaven and gummies designed to help those with an active lifestyle. Victory Campus, our collegiate division, partners with leading universities to develop custom private-label products that generate NIL revenue and celebrate school spirit. In addition to its collegiate partnerships, Victory Snacks produces its own snack and beverage brands, including Bezerky Jerky and Victory 22. www.victorysnacks.com

About FIU Athletics

Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton caught touchdowns here. Olympic gold medalist Tayna Lawrence sprinted here. Major League All Star and World Series champion Mike Lowell swung for the fences here. Here, under the South Florida sun, is where more than 400 student-athletes compete in 17 Division-I sports as proud members of Conference USA and affiliate members of the American Conference in men's soccer and swimming and diving. FIU Athletics has produced nearly 120 All-Americans, 50 NCAA Tournament appearances, and record-setting academic performances at a Top 50 preeminent public research university with more than 55,000 students. FIUSports.com.

