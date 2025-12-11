Neuranics, the Scotland-based global leader in magnetic-sensing solutions, today announced a breakthrough year defined by substantial technical innovation, global recognition, and the progression of its full technology stack from advanced research to commercial-ready deployment. Strengthened by a strategic investment round earlier in the year, Neuranics is now positioned to drive large-scale commercialisation and has opened licensing and co-development discussions with companies building next-generation devices.

Neuranics MiMiG: Magnetomyography (MMG) Wristband Demo

At CES 2026, Neuranics will unveil the first wearable, multi-channel magnetomyography (MMG) wristband using its advanced tunneling magnetoresistance (TMR) sensor array. What began as a single-channel solution in early 2025 has progressed into a compact, 8-channel wrist-worn prototype known as MiMiG. Delivering picoTesla-level sensitivity in real-world environments, MiMiG enables biomagnetic gesture recognition and control with precision and reliability that existing sensing technologies cannot achieve. This world-first demonstration marks a decisive shift for the sector: magnetic sensing is now practical, scalable and ready to be integrated into real products across human-machine interfaces, XR devices and low-power wearables.

Throughout 2025, Neuranics advanced its TMR sensors to sub-5 picoTesla detectivity in compact, low-power formats engineered for deployment in consumer, health, and industrial devices. Complementing these engineering breakthroughs, Neuranics published peer-reviewed research in sensor optimisation and magnetic-interface design, underscoring the scientific depth and robustness behind its solution.

International awards and recognition from IEEE SENSORS, Sensors Converge, the CES Innovation Awards, and the Institute of Physics further demonstrate how years of research have now translated into practical, commercially ready magnetic-sensing solutions.

Neuranics will showcase MiMiG live at Booth 15458 in the LVCC Central Hall during CES 2026. Following the event and under NDA, MiMiG will be made available for evaluation to select partners seeking access to pioneering magnetic-sensing capabilities and an accelerated pathway toward prototype development.

Neuranics is now engaging with product teams developing advanced wearables, XR solutions and human-machine interfaces. Companies seeking a competitive performance advantage beyond the limits of conventional sensing are invited to begin discussions with Neuranics' commercial team by scheduling a meeting at CES.

About Neuranics

Neuranics, based in Scotland, is a pioneering company at the forefront of magnetic sensing solutions, redefining human-machine interaction. By integrating ultra-sensitive TMR technology with custom circuit design and advanced hardware and software, Neuranics develops transformative solutions for XR, next-generation human-machine interfaces, and wearable health monitoring.

