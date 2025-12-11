NioCorp Developments Ltd.: Accelerating Momentum for NioCorp as Local Residents, Federal and State Leaders Voice Support at Nebraska Town Hall Meeting

Hundreds of Local Nebraskans Turn Out to Support Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project

EXIM President and Chairman John Jovanovic Highlights the Elk Creek Project As "Exactly the Type of Opportunity EXIM Was Always Designed to Support"

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen Calls the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project "One of the Greatest Deposits in the United States of America"

A Full Replay of the Town Hall is Available Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFqgDw4znUI

CENTENNIAL, CO / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Federal and state government leaders joined with local residents in Nebraska to speak out strongly in support of NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NB) and its Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project (the "Elk Creek Project"), at jam-packed public Town Hall events in Nebraska on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Nearly 600 attendees, including local residents, government officials, and investors, turned out for two of the largest Town Hall gatherings the Company has ever held. Attendees received a detailed update on the project, asked questions over several hours with senior NioCorp management, and voiced their support for the project.

"2025 has been nothing less than a phenomenal year for NioCorp and I hope you walk away from here today realizing that things are about to change and 2026 is going to be the year that it changes," said NioCorp CEO and Chairman Mark A. Smith to attendees. "We're going to get this project up and going and you are going to see 2026...be a really, really good year for NioCorp and for the southeast Nebraska community."

"This project is so awesome because of how it's bringing everyone together and that everybody understands what an incredible impact for security it has," said Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen to attendees. "There are extraordinary opportunities in the state of Nebraska and...this is one of the greatest deposits in the United States of America. The impact it's going to have to make sure that we have the critical minerals here and not relying on foreign adversaries...It's extraordinary." See the video replay of the Governor's remarks here.

"The Elk Creek Minerals Project is exactly the type of opportunity EXIM was always designed to support," said EXIM President and Chairman John Jovanovic via video message. "Advancing U.S. control over the critical minerals essential to aircraft, automobiles, advanced manufacturing, and our broad industrial base. This project means more good jobs in Nebraska, more opportunities for American workers and a stronger, more secure industrial future for the United States." See a video replay of the Chairman's remarks here.

"I have strongly supported the Elk Creek Project," said U.S. Senator Deb Fischer via video message. "The mine and processing facility represents a transformational investment in our state... all while helping diversify the tax base in southeast Nebraska. Just as importantly, the project will produce critical minerals that are essential to our nation's national security. This project is a true partnership and it reflects the best of how Nebraska gets things done." See a video replay of Senator Fischer's comments here.

During the event, a representative of Senator Fischer's office was presented with the Michael J. Morris Memorial Award, NioCorp's highest recognition for leadership and dedication to responsible U.S. critical-minerals development. Senator Fischer was recognized for her work to champion millions of dollars in federal support to help advance this effort.

"Making our supply chains more resilient by putting them here in America is critical to our national defense and security at this time in our country's history. That's one of the reasons why this project, in particular, is so important for the defense of our country. It is also one of the ways we can continue to grow Nebraska," said U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts to the evening Town Hall attendees. "This [project] is a win, win, win. It will be a win for the people of southeast Nebraska. It's going to be a win for our state. And, it's going to be a win for our country and our national security. This is a really important project and I'm pleased to be able to support it." See a video replay of Senator Ricketts' comments here.

NioCorp executives also provided an update on the Company's 2025 progress, early-works preparations, and key steps anticipated in 2026 as it continues to advance financing efforts necessary to initiate construction. The majority of both Town Hall sessions was dedicated to open Q&A, during which the Company addressed every question posed by attendees.

"These Town Hall events highlighted something I've seen for years - the Elk Creek Project has strong support locally, across Nebraska, and at the federal level. We are very grateful to the people of Nebraska for showing up again in such strong numbers. Bringing all of these perspectives together in one room underscored a shared understanding of what this project could mean for the region and for the country," said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Chairman of NioCorp.

"Having Nebraska's leadership and senior federal officials join our events should also send a clear signal to our stakeholders that confidence in the importance of this project has never been higher. Their engagement reflects a shared understanding of why domestic sources of critical minerals matter and why the Elk Creek Project fits into that effort. With the support we saw here and the financing progress already achieved, we are well prepared for the work ahead as we continue advancing toward the construction phase."

Town Hall Replay Links

Replay videos of both sessions are available at the links below:

Lunch Town Hall Replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFqgDw4znUI .

Evening Town Hall Replay: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C5WLkTYmEks.

# # #

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jim Sims, Corporate Communications Officer, NioCorp Developments Ltd., (720) 334-7066, jim.sims@niocorp.com

Alex Guthrie, Director, Investor Relations, NioCorp Developments Ltd., (647) 999-0527, aguthrie@niocorp.com

ABOUT NIOCORP

NioCorp is developing the Elk Creek Project that is expected to produce niobium, scandium, and titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Elk Creek Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of neodymium-iron-boron magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

