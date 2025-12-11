Honkarakenne Oyj: Inside Information, Profit Warning: Honkarakenne Oyj Lowers Its

HONKARAKENNE OYJ Stock Exchange Release Inside information 11 December 2025 at 18:00

INSIDE INFORMATION, PROFIT WARNING: HONKARAKENNE OYJ LOWERS ITS

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2025

Honkarakenne Oyj lowers its financial guidance for 2025 for net sales and operating profit.

Due to prolonged customer permit and financing terms, deliveries from the last quarter of the year were postponed to production and delivery weeks in early spring 2026. During the current month, the company has received the final confirmations regarding the delivery times of the export projects in production. The largest export projects planned for delivery in December will be postponed to the next financial year.

New guidance for 2025

According to Honkarakenne's view, the Group's net sales expected to amount to EUR 37-38 million and the Group's operating profit will be between EUR -3.8 and -3.4 million.

Previous guidance for 2025

According to Honkarakenne's view at 22 August 2025 the Group's net sales in 2025 will be slightly higher than in the previous year EUR 38-45 (2024: 36.7) million and The Group's operating profit will be between EUR -2.6 and +/-0.0 (2024: -2.4) million.

Honkarakenne will publish its financial results for year 2025 on Thursday 12 February 2026.

Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2024, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 36.7 million, of which exports accounted for 29%. www.honka.com.