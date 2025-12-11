Checkin.com Group AB: Arif Rehman appointed CEO of Checkin.com Group AB (publ)

The Board of Directors of Checkin.com Group AB (publ) has appointed Arif Rehman as CEO, effective no later than May 4, 2026. During the transition period until Arif begins his employment, the Board has appointed the company's Chief Financial Officer, Martin Bäuml, as Interim CEO, effective December 12, 2025.

Arif Rehman has over 20 years of experience from leading roles in Nordic tech and SaaS companies, with a focus on product innovation and commercial scalability. Early in his career, Arif worked in the Tele2/Kinnevik sphere as a trainee and has since held executive roles such as CEO and CPO in both privately owned and listed companies. Arif holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Chalmers.

- With his experience in driving strategic initiatives and leading organizations in the growth phase, I believe that Arif has a very good background and skill set to take the company to the next level and in the long term develop the company into a market leader in ID verification and KYC. He is entering an industry that is developing rapidly and where we see great opportunities ahead, comments Johan Qviberg, Chairman of the Board of Checkin.com Group AB.

Christian Karlsson, who has been Acting CEO since 2024, will in connection with this leave his role to take on new challenges outside Checkin.com Group AB.

- I would also like to take this opportunity to express the Board's appreciation for the work that Christian has done in the role of Acting CEO since May 2024. He has taken on the assignment with great commitment and contributed to continuity and clarity in an important phase for the company. We thank Christian for his efforts and wish him well in his upcoming assignments, continues Johan Qviberg.

To ensure a smooth transition, the board has decided that the company's current CFO, Martin Bäuml, will be appointed Interim CEO from December 12, 2025 until Arif Rehman takes office. Martin Bäuml will continue in the role as CFO in parallel with the temporary assignment as Interim CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Martin Bäuml, CFO and head of investor relations, ir@checkin.com

Certified Adviser

Checkin.com Group's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank (publ).

Phone: +46 (0)8 588 68 570

E-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

About Checkin.com Group

Checkin.com Group, founded in 2017, specializes in creating secure digital environments by helping businesses establish who is on the other side of the screen. The company's advanced KYC solutions streamline user registration, identification and login processes while also ensuring that the Enterprise and SME customers meet strict regulatory standards. This is achieved through a variety of advanced technologies that in real time verify user identities, assess ages, and scan official documents with high accuracy. The software also features biometric technologies to provide an extra layer of fraud prevention while enabling seamless experiences for end-users.

By offering a smooth and secure experience for users and flexibility and customer-focus for partners, the software drives both user trust and business growth. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, but operates and recruits globally to attract world-leading talent.

Checkin.com Group's share is since 2021 listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "CHECK". The company creates shareholder value and growth through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

For more information about the company visit: https://group.checkin.com/investors/

This information is information that Checkin.com Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-11 16:51 CET.