Dustin Group AB: Bulletin from Dustin's Annual General Meeting 2024/25

Dustin Group AB held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today. The AGM resolved in accordance with all proposals by the Board and the Nomination Committee.

The AGM re-elected Stina Andersson, Gunnel Duveblad, Tomas Franzén, Hanna Graflund Sleyman, Morten Strand and Henrik Theilbjørn as members of the Board. The AGM further elected Carl Mellander as new member of the Board. The AGM elected Tomas Franzén as Chair of the Board. The AGM elected the registered accounting firm Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor for the period until the end of the next AGM, with Aleksander Lyckow as auditor-in-charge.

The AGM approved the annual report for 2024/25 and resolved that no payment of dividend will be made and that the entire amount available will be carried forward.

The AGM discharged the directors of the Board and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2024/25.

The AGM also resolved to:

approve the Board's report regarding remuneration.

approve remuneration to the Board and auditor.

approve a long-term performance share plan for members of the Executive Management and other key employees in Dustin (the " PSP 2026 "). In order to secure delivery of shares to the participants in PSP 2026, the AGM also resolved on (i) authorization for the Board to resolve on a new issue of no more than 11,000,000 class C shares; (ii) authorization for the Board to resolve to repurchase own class C shares; and (iii) transfer of no more than 15,679,000 ordinary shares to the participants in PSP 2026 in accordance with the applicable approved terms.

approve a warrant program for 2026. The warrant program consists of an issue of not more than 6,821,233 warrants within the scope of an employee incentive plan for Dustin's CEO. The warrants shall be subscribed for by the wholly owned subsidiary Dustin Aktiebolag, which shall transfer the warrants to the CEO. The transfer of the warrants to the participant shall be made at a price corresponding to the market value of the warrant issue.

Information about Dustin's current incentive plans is available in the annual report and on the company's website, www.dustingroup.com.

