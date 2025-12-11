BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 11 December 2025, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

These results were published on the Company's website on 11 December 2025 and can be found at https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/proxy-statement/blackrock-greater-europe-investment-trust-plc-agm-proxy-voting-results-2025.pdf



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 22,555,300 99.85 34,486 0.15 24.19 17,432 Resolution 2 22,334,305 99.25 167,742 0.75 24.10 112,597 Resolution 3 22,592,652 99.98 3,955 0.02 24.20 10,611 Resolution 4 22,475,831 99.68 73,084 0.32 24.15 65,729 Resolution 5 20,524,813 96.16 820,005 3.84 22.86 1,269,826 Resolution 6 22,474,747 99.68 73,272 0.32 24.15 66,625 Resolution 7 22,492,014 99.73 59,775 0.27 24.15 62,855 Resolution 8 22,438,011 99.48 116,866 0.52 24.16 59,767 Resolution 9 22,480,869 99.63 83,522 0.37 24.17 50,253 Resolution 10 22,518,485 99.88 27,808 0.12 24.15 60,925 Resolution 11 22,497,048 99.70 66,807 0.30 24.16 43,363 Resolution 12 22,408,108 99.34 149,640 0.66 24.16 56,896 Resolution 13 21,398,480 94.72 1,192,627 5.28 24.19 23,537 Resolution 14 22,496,318 99.68 72,463 0.32 24.17 45,863 Resolution 15 22,471,317 99.68 73,172 0.32 24.14 70,155



*Available Voting Rights equals 93,375,030







11 December 2025