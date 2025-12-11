Anzeige
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 11 December 2025, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

These results were published on the Company's website on 11 December 2025 and can be found at https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/proxy-statement/blackrock-greater-europe-investment-trust-plc-agm-proxy-voting-results-2025.pdf


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For


%

Votes
Against


%

% of Available Voting Rights*

Votes
Withheld

Resolution 1

22,555,300

99.85

34,486

0.15

24.19

17,432

Resolution 2

22,334,305

99.25

167,742

0.75

24.10

112,597

Resolution 3

22,592,652

99.98

3,955

0.02

24.20

10,611

Resolution 4

22,475,831

99.68

73,084

0.32

24.15

65,729

Resolution 5

20,524,813

96.16

820,005

3.84

22.86

1,269,826

Resolution 6

22,474,747

99.68

73,272

0.32

24.15

66,625

Resolution 7

22,492,014

99.73

59,775

0.27

24.15

62,855

Resolution 8

22,438,011

99.48

116,866

0.52

24.16

59,767

Resolution 9

22,480,869

99.63

83,522

0.37

24.17

50,253

Resolution 10

22,518,485

99.88

27,808

0.12

24.15

60,925

Resolution 11

22,497,048

99.70

66,807

0.30

24.16

43,363

Resolution 12

22,408,108

99.34

149,640

0.66

24.16

56,896

Resolution 13

21,398,480

94.72

1,192,627

5.28

24.19

23,537

Resolution 14

22,496,318

99.68

72,463

0.32

24.17

45,863

Resolution 15

22,471,317

99.68

73,172

0.32

24.14

70,155


*Available Voting Rights equals 93,375,030



11 December 2025



