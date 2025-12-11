BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Results of Annual General Meeting
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 11 December 2025, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
These results were published on the Company's website on 11 December 2025 and can be found at https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/proxy-statement/blackrock-greater-europe-investment-trust-plc-agm-proxy-voting-results-2025.pdf
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
Votes
Votes
% of Available Voting Rights*
Votes
Resolution 1
22,555,300
99.85
34,486
0.15
24.19
17,432
Resolution 2
22,334,305
99.25
167,742
0.75
24.10
112,597
Resolution 3
22,592,652
99.98
3,955
0.02
24.20
10,611
Resolution 4
22,475,831
99.68
73,084
0.32
24.15
65,729
Resolution 5
20,524,813
96.16
820,005
3.84
22.86
1,269,826
Resolution 6
22,474,747
99.68
73,272
0.32
24.15
66,625
Resolution 7
22,492,014
99.73
59,775
0.27
24.15
62,855
Resolution 8
22,438,011
99.48
116,866
0.52
24.16
59,767
Resolution 9
22,480,869
99.63
83,522
0.37
24.17
50,253
Resolution 10
22,518,485
99.88
27,808
0.12
24.15
60,925
Resolution 11
22,497,048
99.70
66,807
0.30
24.16
43,363
Resolution 12
22,408,108
99.34
149,640
0.66
24.16
56,896
Resolution 13
21,398,480
94.72
1,192,627
5.28
24.19
23,537
Resolution 14
22,496,318
99.68
72,463
0.32
24.17
45,863
Resolution 15
22,471,317
99.68
73,172
0.32
24.14
70,155
*Available Voting Rights equals 93,375,030
11 December 2025
