Cameron-Cole Opens Highlands Ranch Office

New Location Provides Easier Access to Clients and Expanded Environmental Services

HIGHLANDS RANCH, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Cameron-Cole, an ADEC Innovation, announces today the relocation of its Colorado office from Boulder to Highlands Ranch this summer. This strategic move supports the company's continued growth and commitment to serving clients throughout the region with enhanced accessibility and expanded capabilities.

This new location at 9090 S. Ridgeline Boulevard, Suite 150, offers improved proximity to key clients and partners in the Denver metro area, supporting Cameron-Cole's mission?to?create positive impact and value ?by providing solutions for?complex environmental issues while reducing compliance burdens and lowering allocated costs.??

With over three decades of operations in Colorado as well as throughout the country, Cameron-Cole provides comprehensive Environmental Risk, Compliance & Assurance solutions across?the United States, including:

Assessment, Remediation & Monitoring (ARM)?

Corporate Environmental Risk Management?

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Verification & Carbon Management?

Permitting & Compliance?

PFAS Strategy & Litigation Support?

Real Estate Due Diligence & Brownfield Redevelopment?

Wastewater & Stormwater Management?

Technical Litigation Support?

Cameron-Cole is also excited to welcome its extended team members at FCS, also an ADEC Innovations company, to the Colorado market. Combining members of both teams at one central location brings further opportunities for clients to leverage biological & cultural resources and air quality/GHG management expertise from a trusted team with a proven track record.

"This move positions us to continue delivering high-quality environmental solutions while improving accessibility for our clients and expanding our service offerings," said Tim Hobbs, Chief Operating Officer of Cameron-Cole. "We're excited not only to strengthen our presence in the Denver metro and greater Colorado region, but also to welcome a diverse team of experts in biological resources, cultural assessments, wastewater, and stormwater management, adding even more depth to our already multifaceted Colorado team."

About Cameron-Cole

Established in 2001 as an independent environmental services firm, Cameron-Cole, an ADEC Innovation, is a leading provider of fully integrated environmental risk, compliance, and assurance solutions. With five offices across the U.S., Cameron-Cole provides site and resource assessment, remediation, and optimization solutions that stand the test of time. Committed to delivering services and solutions that are a product of collaboration between resources and expertise, Cameron-Cole's solutions recognize the social, economic, and environmental implications of every project.

For more information, visit cameron-cole.com.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations, a leading provider of integrated expertise, software, data, and people, delivers solutions across Environmental Risk, Compliance & Assurance; Sustainability & ESG; and Outsourcing & Impact Sourcing. For nearly 30 years, ADEC Innovations has advanced sustainable business and operational practices around the world by harnessing and transforming information into knowledge and reshaping risk into positive impact and value. With a network of 4,000 employees across 19 countries, ADEC Innovations develops and offers innovative products and services that help governments, coalitions, and businesses worldwide meet their evolving needs and drive organizational value in a world where impact matters.

For more information, visit adec-innovations.com.

Cameron-Cole

