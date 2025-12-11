HomeAid Celebrates the Launch of Its 20th Affiliate in the Delaware Valley Area

HomeAid's Expansion Marks a Milestone in Supporting Individuals Facing Homelessness

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / HomeAid, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness in the United States, is proud to announce the launch of its 20th affiliate in the Delaware Valley area. This affiliate will serve individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness in southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Delaware, and a small part of Maryland. This expansion is a significant milestone for HomeAid, reflecting its deep commitment to the communities it serves and its mission to provide dignified housing and support to those in need.

The new affiliate will focus on collaborative efforts with local and national homebuilders, service providers, businesses, and volunteers to build or renovate housing solutions for vulnerable individuals and families in the region. HomeAid has already made a considerable impact in the areas it serves, and this new affiliate will further enhance its capacity to effect positive change in the lives of those facing housing instability.

"The opening of our Delaware Valley affiliate reflects the very best of what HomeAid does, bringing people together to build hope, stability, and opportunity. Every community deserves a coordinated, compassionate response to homelessness, and this affiliate will help deliver that by uniting builders, service providers, and local leaders around meaningful, lasting solutions. We are honored to expand HomeAid's mission into the Delaware Valley and look forward to the impact this partnership will create for years to come," said Scott Larson, CEO at HomeAid America.

With the establishment of the Delaware Valley affiliate, HomeAid is now impacting individuals experiencing homelessness in 17 states across the nation. This expansion underscores HomeAid's commitment to addressing homelessness through innovative and collaborative solutions tailored to the unique needs of each community.

"HomeAid America has a proven track record of successfully partnering with builders, skilled tradespeople, and community organizations to construct and renovate facilities that serve families and individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness," said HomeAid Delaware Valley's Board President, John Dean, of Toll Brothers." We are very excited to begin impacting this community's most vulnerable through HomeAid Delaware Valley and its building partners."

About HomeAid: Founded in 1989, HomeAid develops, builds, and preserves a variety of housing, including emergency, interim, transitional, permanent supportive, and affordable housing through its 20 affiliates in 17 states. In addition, this includes resource centers that provide support services to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. HomeAid partners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide, that provide the housing and supportive services that empower residents to move toward self-sufficiency. HomeAid has completed 1,501 housing and community engagement projects with a value of more than $355 million. HomeAid has added 15,824 beds that have served over 1.4 million previously homeless individuals. For more information, visit www.homeaid.org.

###

CONTACT:

Monique Waddington

Chief of Marketing & Communications with HomeAid America

949-777-1660

SOURCE: HomeAid

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/homeaid-celebrates-the-launch-of-its-20th-affiliate-in-the-delaware-v-1116313