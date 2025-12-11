Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41963 | ISIN: KYG1156E1026 | Ticker-Symbol: VW7
NASDAQ
11.12.25 | 17:57
6,310 US-Dollar
+87,80 % +2,950
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACK TITAN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACK TITAN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
11.12.2025 18:02 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Black Titan Corp: Black Titan Introduces DAT+ Collaborative Engagement Pillar to Support High-Value Decentralized Ecosystems

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Black Titan Corporation (NASDAQ:BTTC) announced the fourth pillar of its DAT+ initiative, outlining a framework for structured collaboration with decentralized projects demonstrating technical strength and long-term potential.

The Company may consider partnership elements such as:

  • providing insights on tokenomics structure,

  • contributing to governance discussions and improvement initiatives,

  • supporting ecosystem development efforts where aligned, and

  • engaging with projects that show operational maturity and resilience.

"Decentralized ecosystems grow through collaboration and informed participation," said Czhang Lin, Co-CEO. "This pillar defines how we may engage with projects that align with our strategic objectives and operational standards."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect Black Titan's current expectations regarding strategic initiatives and growth plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including market volatility, regulatory developments, and other factors described in Black Titan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact

Czhang Lin
Co-Chief Executive Officer
contact-us@blacktitancorp.com

SOURCE: Black Titan Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/black-titan-introduces-dat-collaborative-engagement-pillar-to-suppor-1116621

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.