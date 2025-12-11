Black Titan Corp: Black Titan Introduces DAT+ Collaborative Engagement Pillar to Support High-Value Decentralized Ecosystems

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Black Titan Corporation (NASDAQ:BTTC) announced the fourth pillar of its DAT+ initiative, outlining a framework for structured collaboration with decentralized projects demonstrating technical strength and long-term potential.

The Company may consider partnership elements such as:

providing insights on tokenomics structure,

contributing to governance discussions and improvement initiatives,

supporting ecosystem development efforts where aligned, and

engaging with projects that show operational maturity and resilience.

"Decentralized ecosystems grow through collaboration and informed participation," said Czhang Lin, Co-CEO. "This pillar defines how we may engage with projects that align with our strategic objectives and operational standards."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect Black Titan's current expectations regarding strategic initiatives and growth plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including market volatility, regulatory developments, and other factors described in Black Titan's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contact

Czhang Lin

Co-Chief Executive Officer

contact-us@blacktitancorp.com

SOURCE: Black Titan Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/black-titan-introduces-dat-collaborative-engagement-pillar-to-suppor-1116621