ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited Provides Response to Unusual Market Action

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited ("Chowchow", the "Company") (NYSE American: CHOW) announced today that the Company had become aware of unusual trading activity in its ordinary shares on the NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American") on December 10 and December 11, 2025. The Company is issuing this press release pursuant to Section 401(d) of the NYSE American Company Guide. The Company has made inquiries and has been unable to determine whether corrective actions are appropriate at this time. The Company is further announcing that there has been no material development in its business and affairs not previously disclosed or, to its knowledge, any other reason to account for the unusual market action.

About ChowChow Cloud International Holdings Limited

ChowChow Cloud is a pioneer in providing one-stop cloud solutions that support companies across the IT industry value chain throughout their entire cloud transformation journey from consulting, deployment and migration to cloud environment building and management. ChowChow Cloud was founded in December 2014 by a group of passionate and experienced professionals, who envisioned the potential of cloud technology to transform the way businesses of various sizes operate. Recognizing the growing need for digitization and the benefits that cloud technology could bring to businesses, ChowChow Cloud's founders set out to create a company that would bridge the gap between cloud services providers and companies who seek to move to the cloud.

