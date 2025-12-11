Jurupa Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Fred Smith today announced the launch of The AI Briefing Room, a new podcast designed to provide marketing and business leaders with structured, strategic insights for navigating modern digital operations.

The podcast is crafted for founders, marketing directors, CMOs, and agency leaders seeking clearer thinking and more effective decision-making in an increasingly complex digital environment.

A "Briefing" Format Built for Busy Leaders

Each episode is structured as a concise briefing covering three core areas:

Strategic Communication Principles : Approaches for clarifying a company's message across marketing and operational touchpoints.

: Approaches for clarifying a company's message across marketing and operational touchpoints. Search and Discovery Readiness: Guidance on adapting brand content for emerging search and discovery behaviors in an AI-influenced digital landscape.

Guidance on adapting brand content for emerging search and discovery behaviors in an AI-influenced digital landscape. AI-Driven Operational Efficiency: Discussions on practical ways teams can incorporate AI to support workflow improvements and reduce operational bottlenecks.

Purpose and Approach

The AI Briefing Room aims to provide leaders with tools, context, and mental models to help them think more strategically, reduce noise, and make informed decisions in a rapidly shifting environment.

Availability

The AI Briefing Room is available now on major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

About the Host

Fred Smith is the host of The AI Briefing Room and the founder of Clear Path Media. A Marine Corps veteran with more than 25 years of experience in communication and operational leadership, he advises organizations on strategic communication and the responsible use of emerging technologies.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276476

SOURCE: Pressmaster DMCC