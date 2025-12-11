London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - TicketingHub, a leading ticketing and reservation platform for tour operators and attractions, announces the immediate availability of its Message Communication Protocol (MCP), making it the first tour and activity ticketing provider to enable direct booking through chatbots and voice assistants. The technology connects live ticket inventory to conversational AI interfaces with just one or two clicks, eliminating months of custom development work.





The MCP represents a significant shift in how customers interact with tourism businesses. Rather than navigating traditional websites, travelers can now book tickets through natural conversation via chat or voice interfaces. The protocol provides real-time access to availability, pricing, and booking capabilities across all conversational platforms.

"Conversational booking is the future," says Carl Pihl, Founder and CEO of TicketingHub. "People are increasingly speaking to their devices rather than typing. We're meeting customers where they already are, whether that's through voice assistants or messaging apps. This technology removes friction from the booking process and ensures operators never miss a sale."

Eliminating Barriers to Conversational Commerce

Previously, tour operators needed to invest months in custom API integrations to connect their inventory to chatbot solutions. TicketingHub's MCP simplifies this process dramatically. Operators can now activate conversational booking capabilities immediately, connecting their complete product catalog and live availability to any AI-powered interface.

The technology addresses a critical challenge in the tourism industry: missed opportunities when operators are unavailable. Tour guides leading groups, boat operators on the water, and small business owners managing multiple responsibilities can now rely on voice bots to handle inquiries, confirm bookings, and provide detailed information 24/7.

Practical Applications Across Tourism Sectors

The MCP serves businesses of all sizes across the tourism industry. Small operators benefit from automated responses when they're busy with tours, while larger attractions can surface information from extensive terms and conditions instantly through conversational interfaces. Resellers, hotels, and travel partners can check availability through simple text messages or phone calls, receiving immediate confirmation without waiting for human response.

"Imagine you're a tour guide in the middle of a walking tour and someone calls asking about availability," Carl explains. "The voice bot can answer questions, confirm bookings, or take a message so you can follow up later. That applies whether you're running boat tours or managing a museum."

Data Insights and Future Development

Beyond booking capabilities, the MCP provides operators with valuable insights into customer inquiries. By tracking questions asked through conversational interfaces, businesses can identify unclear information on their websites and improve their digital presence accordingly.

TicketingHub plans to enhance the technology with hybrid experiences that combine conversational flow with visual content. Future iterations will enable chatbots to send WhatsApp messages with direct links to specific tours, allowing customers to view visual details after narrowing options through conversation.

Competitive Advantage Through Innovation

As a younger, more agile platform, TicketingHub moved quickly to develop the MCP without the technical debt that complicates API structures at established competitors. The company expects other providers to follow, potentially creating cross-selling opportunities where multiple platforms' MCPs connect to offer combined tour packages.

The technology aligns with TicketingHub's core mission of removing administrative burden from operators. By automating booking management, inquiry responses, and availability checks, the platform enables businesses to focus on delivering exceptional experiences rather than managing logistics.

Tour operators, attractions, and activity providers can implement TicketingHub's Message Communication Protocol immediately. The technology integrates with existing TicketingHub accounts through a simple activation process, requiring no technical expertise or custom development work.

About TicketingHub

TicketingHub is a comprehensive ticketing and reservation platform serving tour operators, attractions, and activity providers worldwide. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Carl Pihl, the London-based company provides seamless booking solutions across online, in-person, and reseller channels. TicketingHub's mission centers on simplifying ticket sales and reducing operational complexity, enabling businesses to sell more tickets with less administrative work. The platform serves operators of all sizes, from local tour companies to major attractions, with flexible pricing and dedicated support.

