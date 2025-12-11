Lombard, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Atlas Law Center has awarded the Inaugural Atlas Consumer Law Scholarship to Alexis Self, a rising third-year law student at the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law. The scholarship, established in honor of Professor Ariana R. Levinson, recognizes exceptional dedication to workers' rights and social justice advocacy.

The scholarship selection process emphasized candidates who demonstrate exceptional commitment to workers' rights and social justice causes.

"This scholarship represents our commitment to supporting the next generation of consumer and employment law advocates," stated Ahmad T. Sulaiman, a managing partner at Atlas Law Center. "Professor Levinson's work in labor and employment law has shaped countless students' understanding of workers' rights, and we wanted to honor that impact."

Professor Levinson serves as the Frost Brown Todd Professor of Law at the University of Louisville, where her scholarship focuses on labor and employment law issues. Her research examines workplace topics ranging from wage and hour disputes to discrimination and workers' organizing rights.

The scholarship was created following Atlas Law Center's partnership with the Brandeis School of Law, which began in 2022 when the firm hired Chad Eisenback, a 2020 graduate. Eisenback's continued engagement with his alma mater helped foster the connection between the firm and Professor Levinson.

"We're grateful to Chad, Atlas Law Center, and managing partners for cultivating a comprehensive relationship with our law school," Mr. Sulaiman added. "This scholarship affirms the caliber of our faculty and students, and the real-world impact of their legal skills upon graduation."

The scholarship will be awarded annually to a student from the Brandeis School of Law who demonstrates commitment to consumer protection or workers' rights advocacy. Selection criteria include academic performance, extracurricular involvement in relevant legal issues, and career goals aligned with employment law attorney Chicago or consumer law attorney Chicago practice.

Alexis Self's selection as the inaugural recipient reflects her demonstrated commitment to social justice causes throughout law school. She plans to pursue a career advocating for workers' rights after graduation.

More information about the Atlas Law Center is available on the company's official website.

