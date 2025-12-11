Blockstream Capital Partners ("BCP"), today announced the planned acquisition of Corbiere Capital Management, a Jersey-based equities hedge fund manager led by Rodrigo Rodriguez. Komainu, an existing BCP strategic investment, will provide the necessary corporate support, exchange connectivity, collateral management and custodial services. This combination supports BCP's broader objective of offering a full suite of investment solutions that meet the needs of global institutions seeking both traditional and Bitcoin-linked exposures.

Strengthening BCP's Institutional Strategy

Bringing Corbiere into the BCP platform reinforces BCP's strategy of bridging traditional finance with Bitcoin-native capabilities. Corbiere's expertise in equity and event-driven markets complements BCP's existing investment framework and supports the development of diversified, institutional-grade strategies alongside Bitcoin-referenced products.

Rodriguez, appointed Chief Investment Officer of Blockstream Capital Management a new asset management entity under BCP, has over 25 years of experience across JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, and BlueCrest, where he served as CIO of its event-driven portfolio. He founded Corbiere Capital Management in 2023, building a team with deep experience in global equity markets, corporate actions, and tactical trading opportunities.

Leveraging BCP's existing investment in Komainu

Komainu will provide custody and exchange connectivity to the partnership through Komainu Connect, its class-leading off-exchange collateral management and settlement platform, and will also provide corporate and custodial support.

A Strategic Fit for BCP's Expanding Investment Platform

Integrating Corbiere provides BCP with:

Event-driven and equity-focused capabilities that complement Bitcoin-referenced strategies.

that complement Bitcoin-referenced strategies. A multi-strategy approach that allows for more balanced and resilient portfolio construction.

that allows for more balanced and resilient portfolio construction. Experienced talent and disciplined risk management, aligned with BCP's commitment to governance, operational rigor, and fiduciary excellence.

PeterPaul Pardi, Managing Partner of Blockstream Capital Partners, said"Core to our mission of building the leading global institutional Bitcoin-referenced investment platform is the acquisition of experienced investment teams with specific complementary expertise in alpha-focused investment strategies. Rod and the Corbiere team joining us is testament to the strength of the platform we are building."

Rodrigo Rodriguez, Chief Investment Officer of Blockstream Capital Management, said: "Joining BCP as a cornerstone of its asset management offering is a unique opportunity and we are excited to work together with the aim of generating superior risk adjusted returns for investors. The increase in activity around Bitcoin treasury companies, and listed companies holding Bitcoin as an asset on their balance sheet, makes it critical to understand how that translates into equity pricing and volatility."

Paul Frost-Smith, CEO at Komainu, said: "We are excited to be working with BCP on this important initiative for the Bitcoin ecosystem. It is truly exciting to be at the centre of the next wave of Bitcoin-related innovation as Komainu rolls out new, cutting-edge Bitcoin products and services."

About Blockstream Capital Partners (BCP)

Blockstream Capital Partners (BCP) is an investment group of Bitcoin pioneers driving the convergence of Bitcoin and institutional finance. Affiliated with Dr. Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, the global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure, BCP brings together early Bitcoin investors from before the first halving and veteran institutional finance leaders with decades of experience managing global capital.

BCP invests across asset classes venture capital, private and public equity, credit, real estate, and insurance and across the entire stack of Bitcoin finance: from infrastructure (including trading, custody, payments, and settlement) to Bitcoin-based applications and financial instruments. Its approach reflects the same philosophy that defines Blockstream: an uncompromising commitment to building the financial infrastructure of the future and a long-term conviction in Bitcoin.

BCP operates a comprehensive investment platform offering institutional-grade Bitcoin solutions designed to deliver Bitcoin-referenced returns and long-term value for investors. With a global presence in key financial hubs, BCP is positioned to serve leading institutional allocators worldwide.

About Corbiere Capital Management

Corbiere is a Jersey-based hedge fund manager focused on global event-driven and equity strategies. The firm dynamically allocates capital across five core sub-strategies: equity capital markets, index rebalancing, dividend arbitrage, corporate arbitrage, and risk arbitrage, supported by a macro hedging overlay. The team, primarily composed of former BlueCrest professionals, is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

About Komainu

Komainu is the institutional gateway for digital assets, headquartered in Jersey, with offices in London, Dubai, and Singapore. Offering bank-grade infrastructure for institutional investors, Komainu provides seamless, connected and secure services with multi-jurisdictional regulatory oversight, merging expertise from traditional financial services with leading security standards for the next generation of institutional digital asset custody, servicing financing.

Komainu (Jersey) Limited is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission.

Komainu MEA FZE is regulated by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

For more information, visit https://www.komainu.com

