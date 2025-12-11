Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare metabolic disorders, today announces that it held its Combined General Meeting on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 10:00 am CET at the Mercure Lyon Centre Château Perrache Hotel, located at 12 Cours de Verdun-Rambaud Esplanade de la Gare, 69002 Lyon, France.

The number of voting rights held by shareholders present or represented was 19,381,917, representing a quorum of 36.123%.

Details on the voting results on all resolutions, the replay of the Combined General Meeting as well as the presentation that was made during the meeting, are available today on the Company's website, in the Investors Shareholder Info Annual General Meeting Documents section.

Poxel's Board of Directors welcomes the adoption of the resolutions and thanks the company's shareholders for their confidence.

The next key step will be the validation of the recovery plan by the Lyon Economic Court, scheduled for January 2026. This will enable the plan to be implemented at the end of the ongoing collective proceedings, paving the way for a new future for Poxel.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of MASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized Rpioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is now marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and 5 sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

