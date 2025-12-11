Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Biosenta Inc. (CSE: ZRO) ("Biosenta") On December 8, 2025 Biosenta has entered into a Field Test and Research Agreement with Livespace Homes to evaluate the real-world performance of Biosenta's proprietary antimicrobial nanoparticle technology in a residential construction environment. Under the agreement, the nanoparticles will be incorporated into building materials and/or coatings used in two (2) of the four (4) units of a Livepace four-plex project, enabling side-by-side comparison to evaluate how the technology performs on selected interior surfaces and materials supporting an applied efficacy assessment in the field.

Livespace Homes project rendering (conceptual). Two units will incorporate Biosenta's antimicrobial nanoparticle technology to enable materials for comparative field evaluation. (CNW Group/Biosenta Inc.)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2588/277767_c5bf415234b17b8f_001full.jpg

The field test will allow Biosenta to move from known lab results to practical commercial applications by confirming how well Biosenta's nanoparticle technology performs when applied to selected surfaces and materials in a real residential setting. The goal is to generate field data on performance and durability that can support commercialization planning, partner discussions, and future scaling opportunities.

"People want homes that feel clean and safe," said Am Gill, President and CEO of Biosenta. "Our technology is designed to help protect surfaces from bacteria and mold, so families can worry less about what they cannot see."

Gurpreet Gill, President, Livespace Homes, added: "We're always looking for practical innovations that can improve the performance and livability of the spaces we build. To our knowledge, this is a first-of-its-kind field test in a live multi-unit build, allowing us to evaluate Biosenta's antimicrobial nanotechnology in real conditions and learn what it could mean for residential construction."

The Companies expect the field test to produce structured observations and data that can help inform next steps for product development, partner engagement, and broader market adoption.

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta Inc. develops innovative antimicrobial products that offer environmentally friendly solutions to a global market. Based in Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta, the company is dedicated to the advancement of technology that combats microbial growth in various materials. Biosenta's proprietary nanoparticle represents a breakthrough in antimicrobial technology, providing durable protection against a wide spectrum of bacteria, molds, and fungi.

For more information, visit our website: www.biosenta.com

