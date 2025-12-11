At Molding Solutions, our unwavering commitment is to uphold our core values of quality, reliability, and customer-centricity, which serve as the foundation for every decision we make. Our dedication to delivering high-quality products consistently, ensuring timely uninterrupted supply, and fostering close and long-lasting partnerships has established us as a trusted leader within our industry.

Over the past three years, we have faced considerable unprecedented inflationary pressures across key markets, driven by rising costs of raw materials, energy, and specialized labour. Concurrently, global logistics expenses have remained elevated, while ongoing tax, currency and regulatory uncertainties across major economies continue to challenge supply chain stability.

Despite implementing extensive internal efficiency initiatives and productivity programs, these structural economic factors necessitate a strategic price adjustment. This step is essential to enable us to sustain the level of service, support innovation investments, and ensure the reliability our customers have come to expect.

By implementing this measure, Molding Solutions is committed to safeguarding our customer-centricity and dedication, strengthening supply continuity, maintaining strategic investments in innovation and operational excellence, ensuring consistent performance and integrity over time, all in the interest of creating long-term sustainable value for our stakeholders.

About Barnes Molding Solutions

Molding Solutions is a globally recognized leader in the manufacturing of high-quality molded components and innovative solutions for a diverse range of industries, including automotive, industrial, consumer, and healthcare. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and customer-centricity, Molding Solutions prides itself on delivering superior products that meet the highest standards of excellence.

Founded with a vision to provide innovative, durable, and efficient molding solutions, the company has established a strong reputation through its focus on operational excellence, technological innovation, and sustainable practices. Its strategic investments in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and cutting-edge technologies enable Molding Solutions to consistently meet and exceed customer expectations.

With an emphasis on building long-term relationships, Molding Solutions collaborates closely with its clients to understand their unique needs and deliver tailored solutions that drive value and success. The company's core values of quality, reliability, and customer-centricity underpin every aspect of its operations, guiding its mission to be a trusted partner in manufacturing excellence worldwide.

barnesmoldingsolutions.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251211860109/en/

Contacts:

press-communication@onebarnes.com