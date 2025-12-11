Apex Capital Corp Celebrates 30 Years of Service, Innovation, and Support

Reflecting on Milestones That Transformed Freight Factoring and Client Success

FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Three decades of service, innovation, and support - that's what sets Apex apart. Apex Capital Corp, widely recognized as America's Favorite Factor and a leader in freight factoring services for the trucking industry, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking a legacy of dedication to truckers and small businesses across the nation.

Founded in 1995 in a modest rented room in Fort Worth, Texas, Apex began with a bold vision: to make a difference in the lives of those who keep America moving. Today, Apex stands as a trusted partner for same-day funding, back-office support, and financial solutions for trucking companies, known for world-class customer service and groundbreaking advancements that have redefined the industry.

Our dedication and commitment to our clients, our partners, and our team have earned us awards from Best Companies to Work for in Texas (16 rankings) and Best Companies to Work for in Fort Worth (10 rankings). In 2018, Apex received the prestigious Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics from the Better Business Bureau.

Over the years, Apex boldly introduced a series of client-focused firsts, innovations that set new standards, including:

Apex Mobile Factoring app - The first mobile app for freight factoring, launched in 2015, revolutionized invoice management for truckers.

24/7 account access - Our Account Management Portal (AMP), established in 2008, gives clients a secure website to manage their accounts day and night.

Digital invoice acceptance - Online invoicing, which allows clients to create and submit invoices online to reduce data entry and paperwork, arrived in 2010.

24/7 Factoring - In 2021, Apex became the first factoring company to fund clients during non-banking hours - nights, weekends, and holidays.

Apex TCS Fuel Card - Introduced in 2008, the Apex TCS Fuel Card is now recognized as a leader in diesel discounts right at the pump.

Every milestone reflects Apex's unwavering commitment to helping clients succeed. From same-day funding to back-office support, Apex has always been about people - our clients, our partners, and our team.

"Celebrating 30 years is more than a milestone - it's a testament to the trust and loyalty of our clients and the dedication of our team," says David Baker, Chairman and CEO of Apex Capital Corp. "We started with a vision to make a difference, and that vision continues to guide us as we innovate and grow. The best is yet to come."

About Apex Capital

Founded in 1995, Apex Capital is a full-service factor that specializes in small to medium-sized trucking companies, freight brokers, the construction industry, oilfield factoring, and more. Apex buys invoices and provides industry recognized customer service, credit checks, 24/7 Factoring, the blynk digital payment platform, a Mobile Factoring app, an exclusive load board for factoring clients, NextLOAD.com , the Apex Fuel Card and many other benefits to its clients. To learn more about Apex Capital, visit apexcapitalcorp.com or call 800-511-6022.

