ITC Infotech's DxP Services earns recognition for its strong PLM expertise, unwavering commitment to delivering customer value, and strategic collaboration with PTC to drive innovation through SaaS-led offerings and accelerate digital transformation for customers.

ITC Infotech, a leading global technology services and solutions provider, has been awarded the PTC Partner Network Award for FY25 in the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) category. This prestigious recognition, awarded to a single partner globally, celebrates excellence in deploying Enterprise PLM software, enabling global and cross-functional teams to effectively manage product data and providing a trusted system for product information.

The award underscores ITC Infotech's leadership in PLM-led digital transformation, as well as its strategic alignment with PTC's Intelligent Product Lifecycle vision, which helps customers build a structured product data foundation that serves as the backbone for AI-driven transformation. Through its specialized DxP Services, ITC Infotech has helped enterprises transform and modernize their product development lifecycle processes, seamlessly transition to SaaS ecosystem and build digitally connected, intelligent and future-ready solutions to accelerate business outcomes.

"Congratulations to ITC Infotech on being recognized as the PLM Award winner for their strong focus on PLM expertise, innovation, and delivering customer value, truly exemplifying the spirit of PTC's partner community," said Kimberly King, Executive Vice President and Chief Partner Officer, PTC. "ITC Infotech's deep PLM capabilities and ability to drive transformation reflect the strength of our strategic collaboration, and we appreciate the tremendous work and value they deliver to PTC customers across the globe."

Mihir Kumar, President Global Head of DxP Services at ITC Infotech, added:

"This recognition from PTC is a proud moment for the entire team at ITC Infotech. It is a compelling testament to our deep PLM capabilities, industry expertise and unwavering commitment to delivering innovative and next-generation PLM-led solutions to our customers that create measurable impact. We take pride in our strategic collaboration with PTC, which is anchored on a shared vision to accelerate the Intelligent Product Lifecycle."

About ITC Infotech

ITC Infotech is a leading global technology services and solutions provider, led by its Business and Technology Consulting division. The company provides business-friendly solutions that help clients succeed and be future-ready by seamlessly combining digital expertise, strong industry-specific alliances, and deep domain knowledge derived from ITC Group businesses.

With a focus on enabling sustainable and scalable digital transformation, ITC Infotech partners with enterprises across industries such as Manufacturing, Banking Financial Services, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, and Travel Hospitality.

For more information, please visit: www.itcinfotech.com

About PTC

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global software company that enables manufacturers and product companies to digitally transform how they design, manufacture, and service the physical products that the world relies on. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PTC employs over 7,000 people and supports more than 30,000 customers globally.

For more information, please visit www.ptc.com.

