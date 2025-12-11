Gem Space Introduces Secure Super App for Private and Corporate Communication

DOHA, QA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Gem Space, a secure messenger, offers a super app that combines chats, calls, video conferences, and a news feed. It serves as a corporate messenger and video conferencing platform for international companies, with features for data sovereignty, team collaboration, business process synchronization, and productivity.

Gem Space includes calls and messaging for network expansion. It provides video meetings for up to 1,000 participants with no time limits. Features encompass instant voice message transcription and translation in 17 languages. Users can create Spaces and groups with customizable privacy, along with a recommendation feed for content discovery, viewing, and sharing.

Security aspects include protection for all chats, channels, and Spaces to maintain privacy. It ensures data sovereignty for international companies. AI tools consist of assistant bots for writing texts, creating cards, and chatting in any language, as well as voice message transcription and translation.

Available as a downloadable super app, it has garnered over 40 million downloads in more than 176 countries. It includes a blog for information on features, updates, and industry news, as well as a catalogue featuring a recommendation system and smart search.

Gem Space targets users for private communication and international companies for corporate use. It provides security features and AI tools for communication operations. It enables data control with sovereignty.

About Gem Space

