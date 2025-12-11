The "Beverage Container Recycling Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Beverage Container Recycling Market was valued at USD 26.3 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% to reach USD 49.5 billion by 2034. Market expansion is driven by rising environmental consciousness, strict waste-management regulations, and a strong shift toward sustainable packaging.

Consumers are increasingly selecting brands that prioritize recyclability, which pushes companies to adopt environmentally responsible packaging materials. Governments across multiple regions continue to strengthen policies that restrict single-use plastics while advancing nationwide recycling programs, further accelerating growth.

In addition to environmental gains, recycling provides clear economic benefits by supporting job creation and promoting circular resource use. Recovered materials can be reintroduced into manufacturing to produce new beverage containers, reducing the need for virgin raw materials and lowering overall production costs. Markets in developing regions present substantial growth opportunities as urbanization rises and disposable incomes increase. Improvements in collection infrastructure, deposit schemes, and consumer-focused recycling initiatives are expected to stimulate even higher participation in the years ahead.

The plastic containers segment held a 50.2% share in 2024, benefiting from high consumption volumes and regulatory demands aimed at mitigating plastic waste. Glass containers are also gaining traction due to their recyclability, durability, and appeal as a premium packaging choice. Growing interest in sustainable and aesthetically appealing packaging has strengthened demand for glass, supported by progress in recycling processes and manufacturing methods.

The mechanical recycling segment held a 69.9% share in 2024, reflecting its long-standing use and reliability in transforming used containers into reusable raw materials. This method involves established operational steps such as sorting, washing, shredding, melting, and pelletizing, making it the dominant approach for beverage container recovery.

North America Beverage Container Recycling Market held a 24.2% share in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR through 2034. Strong regulatory pressure, rising consumer participation, and corporate commitments to sustainability are reinforcing market expansion. Extended Producer Responsibility policies continue gaining traction in the U.S. and Canada, pushing manufacturers to support end-of-life recycling. Advanced material recovery technologies and sustainability pledges from major beverage producers are accelerating regional adoption.

Companies active in the Global Beverage Container Recycling Market include Waste Management Inc., Remondis SE Co. KG, SUEZ, Loop Industries, Renewi plc, Sims Limited, Stericycle Inc., Veolia Environmental Services, Indorama Ventures, Recycleye, and Biffa. Companies in the Beverage Container Recycling Market employ a range of strategies to reinforce their competitive edge. Many are investing in next-generation recycling technologies to improve material purity, reduce processing costs, and boost overall system efficiency.

Expanding recycling infrastructure and forming partnerships with beverage manufacturers help secure a steady material supply and enhance circularity within production chains. Several firms focus on automation and AI-powered sorting systems to increase throughput and accuracy. Incorporating sustainability commitments into branding strengthens corporate reputation and influences consumer loyalty.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $26.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $49.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Methodology Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Insights

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Container Material Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion and Kilo Tons)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Plastic container

5.2.1 PET bottle

5.2.2 HDPE container

5.2.3 Other polymer

5.3 Glass container

5.4 Aluminum container

5.5 Steel container

5.6 Others

Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Recycling Technology Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion and Kilo Tons)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Mechanical recycling technologies

6.3 Chemical recycling technologies

6.4 Advanced sorting technologies

6.5 Others

Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use Application, 2021-2034 (USD Billion and Kilo Tons)

7.1 Key trend

7.2 Bottle-to-bottle recycling applications

7.2.1 Food-grade rPET for beverage containers

7.2.2 Glass cullet for new bottle manufacturing

7.2.3 Aluminum can-to-can recycling

7.3 Fiber textile applications

7.4 Construction materials applications

7.5 Non-food contact container manufacturing

7.5.1 Personal care cosmetic packaging

7.5.2 Household industrial chemical containers

7.5.3 Others

7.6 Others

Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion and Kilo Tons)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Spain

8.3.5 Italy

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 India

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.2 Mexico

8.5.3 Argentina

8.5.4 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Middle East and Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 South Africa

8.6.3 UAE

8.6.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Biffa

9.2 Indorama Ventures

9.3 Loop Industries

9.4 Recycleye

9.5 Remondis SE Co. KG

9.6 Renewi plc

9.7 Sims Limited

9.8 Stericycle Inc.

9.9 SUEZ

9.10 Veolia Environmental Services

9.11 Waste Management Inc.

