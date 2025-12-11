Entergy Corporation: Entergy's "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" Campaign Combats Food Insecurity for Vulnerable Communities This Holiday Season

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Entergy Corporation

By Cristina del Canto



Entergy is dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. This November, we launched a "Neighbors Helping Neighbors" campaign, focusing on community assistance and food drives aimed at alleviating food insecurity for our most vulnerable neighbors across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The Thanksgiving holiday has long been a meaningful time for addressing food insecurity and offering support to those in need. This year, many families are facing unprecedented challenges, with rising costs straining their resources. In response, Entergy employees partnered with local organizations to lend a helping hand to our neighbors.

"At Entergy, we believe that our greatest strength lies in our commitment to the communities where we work, live and serve," said Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of corporate social responsibility. "This campaign is not just about providing food; it's about fostering hope and ensuring that our neighbors have a place at the table, especially during the holiday season."

Throughout November, our dedicated employees organized a variety of initiatives, including fundraising, canned food drives, turkey distribution events, and contributions to food banks, all designed to help customers in need during the holiday season.?

Key highlights of our efforts included:

Entergy Corporation, Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans: Collaborated with the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Second Harvest Food Bank, Northshore Food Bank, Our Daily Bread, Community Center of St. Bernard, Giving Hope, and the Junior League of New Orleans to collect nonperishable food items and diapers for our communities. Entergy New Orleans also partnered with Einstein Charter School Turkey Drive for the 6th year, feeding over 100 families.

Entergy Arkansas: Donated $40,000 to Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, The Salvation Army and local pantries, and hosted successful food drives to gather essential supplies. Employees also volunteered at local food bank distributions, including those specifically for federal employees impacted by the recent government shutdown, and rang bells for the Red Kettle Campaign.

Entergy Mississippi: Joined forces with Extra Table for the "Give 'Em a Bird" fundraiser, distributing over 9,000 chickens and raising vital funds to support local families.

Entergy Texas: Contributed $30,000 to aid local food banks in their efforts to combat food insecurity within vulnerable communities.

Through these collective efforts, we remain committed to supporting our neighbors and strengthening our communities year-round, especially during these challenging times. Learn more at Entergy.com/communities.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/entergys-%22neighbors-helping-neighbors%22-campaign-combats-food-insecurity-for-vulnerable-co-1116921