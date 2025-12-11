Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - BTC Inc., Bitcoin Magazine, and Krown Network have officially finalized a major multi-year partnership naming Krown Network the Premiere Sponsor of BITCOIN 2026, taking place April 27-29, 2026, at The Venetian Las Vegas.







This agreement confirms Krown's top-tier placement across branding, stage visibility, exhibition rights, and promotional integration for the entire three-day event. BTC Inc. grants Krown full use of co-branded conference assets and exclusive inclusion in premium programming, subject to provided deadlines for speaker and logo submissions.

The partnership positions Krown Network at the forefront of the world's most influential Bitcoin gathering, uniting global leaders in Bitcoin, blockchain infrastructure, institutional finance, mining, and advanced security engineering.

Qastle Wallet Takes Center Stage at Bitcoin 2026

As part of Krown's Premiere Sponsorship, Qastle Wallet becomes one of the defining innovations of the conference.

Qastle Wallet will be featured prominently across anchor sessions, exhibitor materials, and live demonstrations-underscoring its importance as the first consumer-facing wallet built with:

- Integrated post-quantum cryptography (PQC)

- Quantum-grade entropy generation

- Quantum-secure signing flows and key generation

- Multi-chain support aligned with institutional-grade compliance

Conference-goers will be able to explore tailored Qastle Wallet experiences, including visual displays, technical briefings, and live interactive demonstrations.

A Partnership Designed to Strengthen Bitcoin's Next Era

This partnership solidifies a shared commitment to advancing the long-term resilience of decentralized systems. As quantum technologies emerge globally, Bitcoin 2026 offers the ideal stage to address the security requirements of the next decade.

Krown's expanded presence will give attendees access to:

- Live demonstrations of quantum-secured wallet infrastructure via Qastle

- Panels and technical sessions featuring Krown and Bitcoin Magazine leadership

- True-entropy key generation demonstrations

- Co-branded institutional engagements throughout the Venetian Convention Complex

- Innovation zones featuring KrownDEX, Krown Explorer, KrownTrade, and more

These integrations are aligned with BTC Inc.'s sponsorship framework and conference production guidelines.

James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies

"Bitcoin lit the fire that changed the world, and BITCOIN 2026 is where the next chapter of innovation unfolds. Our partnership with BTC Inc. and Bitcoin Magazine is a strategic alignment of vision and responsibility. Qastle Wallet will stand front and center as we showcase what secure digital ownership must look like in a post-quantum world."

David Bailey, CEO of BTC Inc. & Bitcoin Magazine

"Krown is building infrastructure that anticipates where Bitcoin must go. Their work on quantum-secure systems represents the forward-thinking engineering this ecosystem increasingly relies on. We're excited to highlight their innovations at the highest level of Bitcoin 2026."

A Global Platform for Breakthrough Innovation

BITCOIN 2026, hosted at The Venetian Las Vegas from April 27-29, 2026 (daily hours 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM), is expected to bring together:

- 30,000+ attendees

- 2,000+ institutions

- 500+ speakers and policymakers

- 300+ exhibitors

- Worldwide media coverage

As Premiere Sponsor, Krown Network will receive full-scale branding exposure, preferred exhibition space, executive speaking opportunities, media engagement, and additional visibility across Bitcoin Magazine and BTC Inc.'s global distribution network.

About Krown Technologies & The Krown Network

Krown Technologies is the creator of Krown Network-a natively quantum-secured blockchain ecosystem built with integrated post-quantum cryptography, true-entropy key generation, and a suite of more than 30 interconnected blockchain and fintech applications. The ecosystem includes Qastle Wallet, KrownDEX, Krown Explorer, KrownTrade, KrownPay, KrownCard, and more.

About BTC Inc. & Bitcoin Magazine

BTC Inc. is the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine-the world's first and longest-running Bitcoin publication. BTC Inc. produces the global Bitcoin Conference series, shaping the future of decentralized innovation, financial sovereignty, and open-source technology worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277768

SOURCE: Krown Technologies LLC