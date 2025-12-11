Anzeige
WKN: 898493 | ISIN: US5535301064 | Ticker-Symbol: 98M
ACCESS Newswire
11.12.2025 22:38 Uhr
MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review of Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE:MSM), a premier distributor of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) products and services to industrial customers throughout North America, today announced that the Company's conference call to review its fiscal year 2026 first quarter results, as well as its current operations, will be broadcast online live on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the earnings release, webcast, presentation slides and operational statistics, please visit the Company's website at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-506-0062 (U.S.) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and providing the access code 660475.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the call and remain available until Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

# # #

Contact Information

Investors:

Ryan Mills, CFA
VP, Investor Relations & Business Development
Rmills@mscdirect.com

Media:

Leah Kelso
VP, Communications & Sales Enablement
Leah.Kelso@mscdirect.com

About MSC Industrial Supply Co. MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.5 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC, please visit mscdirect.com.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/msc-industrial-supply-co.-to-webcast-review-of-fiscal-2026-first-quart-1116885

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
