Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) is pleased to announce that, further to the news release of October 27, 2025, it has completed the sale of the Ranger-Page Project, whereby Bunker Hill Mining Corp. and its subsidiary (together, "Bunker Hill") have acquired from Silver Dollar Resources Inc. and its subsidiary (together, "Silver Dollar" or the "Company"), the right, title and interest in the assets related to the Ranger-Page Project located in Shoshone County, Idaho, USA, which includes Silver Dollar's 75% interest in the Government Gulch property and its related option rights under the Government Gulch Option and Joint Venture Agreement and the Page Mine Mineral Rights Lease and Option Agreement.

"Finalizing this transaction represents the successful execution of our strategic vision for Ranger-Page. The closing immediately establishes Silver Dollar as a significant and supportive shareholder in a near-term producer, providing our investors with direct, leveraged exposure to the restart of the Bunker Hill Mine that is on track for first production in H1 2026," said Greg Lytle, President and CEO of Silver Dollar. "We believe this transaction delivers an accelerated path to value creation for our shareholders compared to the independent development of Ranger-Page, and we look forward to the growth of Bunker Hill in the years ahead through production and exploration."

Strategic Highlights:

Consolidated Land Position: The acquisition unites the Ranger-Page and Bunker Hill properties into a contiguous land package, creating one of the largest and most prospective holdings by any single company in the Silver Valley.

Exploration Upside: Historical drilling and production data from the Ranger-Page indicate high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization along the Page vein system, which remains open at depth and along strike.

Infrastructure Synergies: The Ranger-Page Mines' existing underground workings and surface access points could provide additional flexibility for future mine planning, ventilation, and exploration access to deeper levels of the Bunker Hill system.

Complementary to Restart Plan: The acquisition is aligned with Bunker Hill's ongoing restart of operations at the Bunker Hill Mine, targeted for H1 2026, and enhances the Company's upside optionality for future resource expansion and mill feed sources.

Community benefits: This has the potential to create more local employment opportunities within the Silver Valley and stimulate procurement from regional suppliers in ways that benefit the local communities.

Transaction Summary

Under the terms of the asset purchase agreement with Bunker Hill, Silver Dollar received 23,333,334 common shares of Bunker Hill valued at approximately $5,800,000 based on yesterday's closing price of Bunker Hill's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Bunker Hill common shares will be subject to a statutory six-month hold period and contractual escrow, and will be released in accordance with the following schedule:

Release Date Release Schedule from Contractual Escrow 6-month anniversary of Closing Date 2,333,333 Shares 9-month anniversary of Closing Date 2,333,333 Shares 12-month anniversary of Closing Date Balance of Shares (18,666,668 Shares)

About the Ranger-Page Project

Located in a world-class silver district, the Ranger-Page land package covers six historic mines and adjoins the Bunker Hill Mining property. The primary target areas are up and down plunge from historic underground mining, along strike where ground-induced polarization (IP) surveys have identified anomalies, and where surface trenching has identified near-surface mineralization. Additional exploration targets have also been identified away from historic mine infrastructure, using soil geochemical data, mapping, and ground IP survey data.

About Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Bunker Hill is an American mineral exploration and development company focused on revitalizing its historic mining asset: the renowned zinc, lead, and silver deposit in northern Idaho's prolific Coeur d'Alene mining district. This strategic initiative aims to breathe new life into a once-productive mine, leveraging modern exploration techniques and sustainable development practices to unlock the potential of this mineral-rich region. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. aims to maximize shareholder value by responsibly harnessing the mineral wealth in the Silver Valley mining district, focusing its efforts on this single, high-potential asset. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR+ and EDGAR databases.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on North America's premier mining regions. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project, and the early-stage Nora Silver-Gold Project, both located in the prolific Durango-Zacatecas silver gold belt. The Company is fully funded for 2026 having recently closed a financing with continued support from financial backers that include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can visit our website at silverdollarresources.com, download our investor presentation, and follow us on X at x.com/SilverDollarRes.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the closing of the transaction, the benefits of the transaction for the Company, the exploration and development potential of the Ranger-Page and Bunker Hill projects, and the Company's strategy and future plans, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma," "plans," "expects," "will," "may," "should," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions, including without limitation, the operational restart of the Bunker Hill Mine will proceed as planned, the integration of the Ranger-Page and Bunker Hill properties will deliver the anticipated operational and exploration synergies, and that market conditions for silver, zinc, and lead will remain supportive.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the operational restart of the Bunker Hill Mine may be delayed or unsuccessful, the integration of the Ranger-Page and Bunker Hill properties may not deliver the anticipated operational and exploration synergies, and market conditions for silver, zinc, and lead may deteriorate.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

