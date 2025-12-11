Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) ("VEXT" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio, today announced final voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 11, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

The shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all matters included in the management information circular for the Meeting, demonstrating strong support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 97% of the votes cast, representing 74% of the votes associated with the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.1

About VEXT Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio. Vext's expertise spans from cultivation through to retail operations in its key markets. Based out of Arizona, Vext owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, fully built-out manufacturing facilities as well as dispensaries in both Arizona and Ohio. The Company manufactures Vapen, one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands in Arizona. Its selection of award-winning products are created with Vext's in-house, high-quality flower and distributed across Arizona and Ohio. Vext's leadership team brings a proven track record of building and operating profitable multi-state operations. The Company's primary focus is to continue growing in its core states of Arizona and Ohio, bringing together cutting-edge science, manufacturing, and marketing to provide a reliable and valuable customer experience while generating shareholder value.

Vext Science, Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VEXT and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol VEXTF. Learn more at www.vextscience.com and connect with Vext on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

1In total, 183,712,741 shares out of 247,683,573 shares the Company has issued and outstanding, were voted at the Meeting. The reference to "shares" means the Company's common shares and Class A shares reported on an as converted basis.

