Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - FRNT Financial Inc. (TSXV: FRNT) (OTCQB: FRFLF) (FSE: XZ3) ("FRNT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 11, 2025. A total of 19,878,362 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 46.72% of all outstanding common shares. All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular (the "Circular"), both dated November 5, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Election of Directors

Each of the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Stéphane Ouellette, Adam Rabie, Dan Cristall, Eric Richmond and Geoffrey Browne, were re-elected.

Appointment of Auditor

Baker Tilly WM LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year with the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Approval of 20% Fixed Option Plan

The Company's 20% fixed stock option plan was approved and, accordingly, the amount of common shares reserved for issuance thereunder has been increased to 8,509,180.

About FRNT Financial Inc.

FRNT is a digital asset investment bank offering capital markets and advisory services to institutional investors participating in or entering the space. The Company aims to bridge the worlds of traditional and web-based finances with a technology forward and compliant operation. Business lines include deliverable trading services, structured derivative products, merchant banking, advisory, consulting, lending origination and principal investments. Headquartered in Toronto, FRNT was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Stéphane Ouellette.

