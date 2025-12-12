TOKYO, Dec 12, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Anime Tokyo Station, an exhibition center for Japanese anime operated by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Association of Japanese Animations, has welcomed 240,384 visitors from Japan and overseas (as of November 30, 2025) as a facility that promotes the appeal of Japanese anime to the world under the motto "Making ANIME more interesting, Bringing ANIME far into the future."We are pleased to announce that a variety of events will be held in conjunction with the ongoing "Digimon Adventure 02" & "Magical DoReMi #" ANIME 25TH ANNIVERSARY JOINT EXHIBITION.As part of the monthly "Anime Watch Party" held at Anime Tokyo Station, a special winter event will feature screenings of "Digimon Adventure 02" and "Magical DoReMi #." An event screening the first episodes of both titles will take place on Sunday, December 21, 2025. To commemorate the occasion, a special guest may also make an appearance.In the Special Lecture Series "The Power to Create Anime: Nine Lessons for the Future," where attendees can listen, learn, and gain insight into the anime industry through the words of leading professionals, Hiroyuki Kakudo, the series director of Digimon Adventure 02, will appear in Session 4, and Hiromi Seki, the producer of Magical DoReMi #, will appear in Session 5. This event offers a rare opportunity to hear valuable stories - including on-site experiences and behind-the-scenes episodes of anime production - at Anime Tokyo Station, a facility dedicated to sharing the appeal of anime.In addition, meet-and-greet events featuring characters from "Digimon Adventure 02" and "Magical DoReMi #" have been confirmed. On Sunday, January 25, 2026, Doremi-chan from Magical DoReMi # will make an appearance, and on Sunday, February 1, 2026, Veemon from Digimon Adventure 02 will appear. Why not enjoy the exhibitions while also taking commemorative photos to capture your memories?The latest updates on each event are available on the official website and social media accounts. We invite you to experience the world of Digimon Adventure 02 and Magical DoReMi # here at Anime Tokyo Station, a facility dedicated to sharing the appeal of anime."Anime Watch Party 12" - Winter Special Event Details"Anime Watch Party 12" - Winter Special Event(1) Date and time: Sunday, December 21, 20251. 13:00-14:25 Magical DoReMi # - Talk & Giveaway Quiz Contest2. 15:00-16:00 Digimon Adventure 02 - Talk & Giveaway Quiz Contest3. 16:30-17:00 Magical DoReMi #4. 17:30-18:00 Digimon Adventure 02A special guest may also make an appearance on the day.For the latest updates, please check the official website, social media accounts, and in-facility announcements.*Noriko Namiki will be present at (1) and (2).*Anime screening only at (3) and (4).(2) Venue: 1st Floor (in front of Interactive Vision), Anime Tokyo Station (Tokyu East 5, 2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo)(3) Films to be screened"Digimon Adventure 02" - Episode 1: The Inheritor of CourageStory summaryThe Digimon Kaiser suddenly appears in the once-peaceful Digital World, bringing suffering to Agumon and the others. Taichi heads to the Digital World to save them, but he finds himself in danger when the Kaiser's power prevents Agumon from evolving. Upon learning that Taichi is in trouble, Takeru and the others attempt to head for the Digital World. At that moment, a Digivice appears in the hand of Daisuke, who is with them. And when Daisuke touches the Digi-Egg of Courage - an egg no one had ever been able to move - the curtain rises on a brand-new adventure."Magical DoReMi #" - Episode 1: Doremi Becomes a Mom!?Story summaryThe Ojamajo girls head to the Witch World to deliver something Majolica forgot, but they accidentally wander into the Queen's garden, where they witness a baby being born from a single rose.According to the rules of the Witch World, the person who first sees the newborn baby must take care of it for one year. And so, a new chapter in the Ojamajo girls' lives begins.(4) Event Navigator: Noriko Namiki (voice actress)(5) No. of participants: Approximately 30 (come and go as you wish)(6) Participation fee: Free*Please sit in the allocated seating area.*Photos, video recordings, and sound recordings inside the venue are prohibited on the day of the events.*Guests may be required to stand if all the seats are filled.*Seats may be moved after each screening.*Staff will take photographs for use in Anime Tokyo Station publicity and reporting materials.By participating, it is assumed that you understand and agree to these conditions.*Please follow staff guidance when participating.For details, please visit https://animetokyo.jp/en/archives/events/events52/Details of the Special Lecture Series "The Power to Create Anime: Nine Lessons for the Future"(1) Date and time:Session 4 - Saturday, December 20, 2025, 15:00-17:00Hiroyuki Kakudo (Animation Director, known for Digimon Adventure 02)Application: https://forms.office.com/r/aJpjFwdfeVSession 5 - Saturday, January 17, 2026, 15:00-17:00Hiromi Seki (Producer, Planning Department, Toei Animation; known for Magical DoReMi #)Application: Please check the official website.*Please note that session times are subject to change.(2) Venue: Special Event Hall, 14th Floor, Anime Tokyo Station (Tokyu East 5, 2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo)(3) Participation fee: Free(4) Eligible age: High school students and above*Non-Japanese nationals who understand Japanese are also eligible to participate.(5) No. of participants: 50 per session (advance application and lottery)(6) How to apply: Please apply for each session via the application URL provided on the event page of the Anime Tokyo Station official website.Event page: https://animetokyo.jp/en/archives/events/workshop50/*Please check each session's application page for the application deadline.*Please read the notes on the application page before applying.*For cancellations or related inquiries, please contact us at the email address below.Contact: info@animetokyo.jpCharacter Meet-and-Greet Details"Magical DoReMi #" - Doremi-chan(1) Schedule: January 25, 2026 (Sun.)(2) Time:Session 1: 12:00-12:20Session 2: 14:00-14:20Session 3: 16:00-16:20(3) Venue: 1st floor, Anime Tokyo Station(4) No. of participants: One group of 20 persons per session(5) Application date: From December 19 (Fri.), 2025"Digimon Adventure 02" - Veemon(1) Schedule: February 1, 2026 (Sun.)(2) Time:Session 1: 12:00-12:20Session 2: 14:00-14:20Session 3: 16:00-16:20(3) Venue: 1st floor, Anime Tokyo Station(4) No. of participants: One group of 20 persons per session(5) Application date: From December 19 (Fri.), 2025Notes- Date, time, and contents are subject to change.- Please check the official website and social media accounts for the application URL and the latest updates.- Please fill in the application after reading and understanding the notes on the application page.Venue OverviewName: Anime Tokyo Station (also known as "Anime Tokyo")Location: Floors B1 to 2F of Tokyu East 5 (2-25-5 Minami-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo)*4 minutes on foot from Ikebukuro StationHours: 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. (last admission: 6:45 p.m./ Special exhibitions close: 6:30 p.m.)Closed: Mondays*If Monday falls on a holiday, the venue will be open on Monday and closed on the following dayNew Year's holiday periodMay be closed on other daysPlease check the venue website before coming.Admission fee: FreeWebsite: https://animetokyo.jp/en/sns:X|https://x.com/animetokyo_info (@animetokyo_info)Instagram|https://www.instagram.com/animetokyostation/ (@animetokyostation)YouTube|https://www.youtube.com/@AnimeTokyoStationInquiries regarding this press releasePublic Relations Office of "Anime Tokyo Station" (Kyodo PR)Contact person: Miri YasudaE-mail: animetokyo-pr@kyodo-pr.co.jpPress release: http://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20251212.pdfSource: Anime Tokyo StationCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.