HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - The highly anticipated International Forum on China's Economy and Policy 2025, held by the Chief Executive's Policy Unit (CEPU) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, successfully concluded in mid-November. Themed "Economic Transformations in a Multipolar World", the Forum delivered a full day of profound insights and high-level dialogue on the shifting dynamics of the global economy. The event, held at the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong, attracted around 600 distinguished guests, including leading economists, policymakers, academics, business and think tank leaders from overseas, the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong.
To discuss economic transformations around the world, this year's Forum brought together leaders from all sectors to explore pathways for collaborative development. Special addresses were delivered by the esteemed Columbia University Professor and Nobel Memorial Prize laureate in Economic Sciences Professor Joseph E. Stiglitz, and Stanford University Philip H. Knight Professor Emeritus of Management, Graduate School of Business, Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, and Nobel Memorial Prize laureate in Economic Sciences Professor Michael Spence. The Chief Executive also had a meeting with Professor Stiglitz and Professor Spence, both unanimously agreed that China's economy has greater room for development, while Hong Kong is poised to play a more significant role in forming a new development model.
The Forum also brought together more than 20 experts, academics, business leaders and government officials from overseas, the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong who participated in three high-level panel discussion sessions that tackled pressing issues surrounding the themes "Global Significance of China's New Development Plan", "The New Development Landscape of Hong Kong", and "The Integrated Symbiosis of Regional Economies in the World". In-depth discussions focused on the latest dynamics and trends of global transformations, impacts and challenges faced by the global economy, and on key topics such as the nation's economic development strategy during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, sustainable development models for regional economic co-operation in the world, and how Hong Kong can enhance its international competitiveness and contribute to future global economic development in the evolving landscape.
Among the esteemed speakers were Member of the Leading Party Members' Group, and Secretary-General, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Dr Zhao Zhimin; Academician, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Dr Cai Fang; Vice Director, Economic Committee of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and former Vice Minister, Development Research Center of the State Council, Dr Liu Shijin; Director, the Institute for European Policymaking, Bocconi University, Professor Daniel Gros; and the Chairman, Europe-Asia Center, former Under-Secretary-General, United Nations, and former Executive Director, United Nations Environment Programme, Mr Erik Solheim.
"The Forum establishes a platform with international influence for high-level dialogue and exchange among the academic community, business leaders and think tanks. Renowned speakers from the United States, Europe, ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and across the globe have been invited," commented Dr Stephen Wong, Head of the CEPU. "This initiative serves a dual purpose: to deepen international exchanges and co-operation for local think tanks, thereby enhancing their global influence; and to explore international and national economic development trends, uncovering Hong Kong's unique advantage as a bridge connecting the Chinese Mainland and the world. This will accelerate Hong Kong's integration into and contribution to the broader National Development landscape."
Beyond the formal sessions, the Forum provided an invaluable venue for economists, policymakers, academics, think tank experts, business and thought leaders from overseas, the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong to network and forge partnerships, once again showcasing Hong Kong's unique role as a 'super connector' and 'super value-adder'. The International Forum on China's Economy and Policy has firmly established itself as a premier event for understanding the forces shaping China's economic trajectory and its profound impact on the world, with many attendees already looking forward to future opportunities to reconvene and continue this critical dialogue.
