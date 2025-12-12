From "Made in China" to "Intelligent Manufacturing": Baida Popping Candy's Global OEM/ODM Strategy Playbook

CHAOZHOU, China, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As globalization continues to deepen,"Made in China" is gradually transforming into "Intelligent Manufacturing in China". As a leading enterprise in the global popping candy sector, Baida Popping Candy (hereinafter referred to as "Baida") is becoming a trusted partner for international food brands, relying on its excellent R&D strength, strict quality control systems, and highly flexible OEM/ODM service capabilities.

Recently, Baida officially released the "Baida Popping Candy OEM&ODM Strategy Handbook," systematically showcasing its end-to-end capabilities-from product R&D and manufacturing to global supply chain services-providing one-stop customized solutions for customers in Europe and around the globe.

40 Years of Dedicated Development: Building a Global Leader in Popping Candy

Baida Popping Candy is one of the core brands under Guangdong Shantai Food Co., Ltd., established over forty years ago. Baida operates a 28,000-square-meter modern factory built to GMP standards, featuring 9 proprietary production lines and twenty high-speed automated packaging lines, enabling an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 tons of popping candy. The company has fully passed 15 international certifications, including ISO 22000, FDA, IFS, BRC, HALAL, and KOSHER, building a food safety defense line with pharmaceutical-grade standards.

As a technology-driven enterprise, Baida began independently developing popping candy production equipment as early as 2010 and has continuously advanced its manufacturing processes. Today, Baida popping candy leads globally in key performance metrics such as bubble radius, gas content, and heat resistance. The current market version-Baida Popping Candy 3.0-not only withstands an exceptionally wide storage temperature range from -20°C to +52°C and demonstrates enhanced heat resistance up to 52°C, but also delivers a gentler and safer popping sensation that protects the delicate oral mucosa of young children.

In production, Baida enforces rigorous quality control protocols: every batch undergoes a 7-day temperature-resistance test before leaving the factory, microbial testing cycles have been shortened to just 3 days, and moisture content is strictly maintained below 2.5% to ensure consistent stability and taste even under high-temperature conditions. Furthermore, production takes place in a Class-100,000 cleanroom, supported by an automated packaging line capable of producing 800 packs per minute, guaranteeing both hygiene and product uniformity during high-volume manufacturing.

OEM/ODM Model, Empowering Brands with Infinite Possibilities

For brands in Europe and America seeking product differentiation, Baida offers more than just manufacturing; it provides a comprehensive "co-development solution" from concept to realization. Its OEM/ODM services showcase remarkable flexibility and depth:

In terms of product categorization, Baida offers popping candy in four granule sizes: large, medium, small, and standard. Formulations include lactose-based, maltose-based, and sugar-free options to meet diverse health needs. In terms of color, Baida provides a full range of choices from natural to synthetic pigments, ensuring both visual appeal and regulatory compliance.

Regarding taste and flavor, Baida boasts an extensive flavor library covering 48 major series: popular fruits, citrus, berries, bakery flavors, exotic flavors (e.g., chili pickles, mustard), herbal teas, tropical fruits, and complex flavors (such as sea salt lemon, jasmine white grape mint). Whether classic tastes or cutting-edge innovations, Baida offers corresponding solutions.

In terms of packaging formats, Baida offers a diverse range of solutions that span all channels and scenarios. Our offerings not only meet retail requirements-such as triangle sachets, stick packs, and four-side-seal sachets-but also address professional needs across foodservice and industrial applications. Additionally, for food industry clients, we provide large-format bulk packaging in bags or drums. All packaging solutions are fully customizable in size, material, printing, and structural design, empowering brands to achieve a cohesive and distinctive presentation that seamlessly integrates product and packaging identity.

Notably, with highly automated production lines and streamlined collaboration processes, Baida can complete product sampling within seven days, showcasing its ability to quickly respond to market changes and meet clients' needs for rapid new product launches.

"Popping Candy+", Initiating a New Era of Creative Delights

In recent years, positioning itself as a "global fun food solutions provider", Baida has promoted the concept of "everything can be popping candy", aiming to innovate by combining popping candy with other delights such as ice cream, filled cookies, milk tea, yogurt, probiotics, roast duck, duck necks, coffee, etc., intending to bring the joy of popping to every corner of the world.

During collaborations, Baida actively participates in early-stage market strategies, packaging design, and sales advice, providing one-stop services including "co-development + agile production + quality control assurance + global logistics". It supports partners comprehensively from product ideation, packaging, marketing materials creation, to market feedback analysis. Based on sales data and consumer feedback, Baida offers profound cultural insights and innovative solutions to help partners navigate market trends with precision.

To date, Baida has over 200 partners globally, with products sold in more than 100 countries and regions, including renowned brands like McDonald's, Burger King, Oreo, Orion, Gemini Food, Mitsupio, and others. With a service network spanning Southeast Asia, Europe, America, the Middle East, and beyond, Baida has become the largest R&D and manufacturing enterprise for popping candy worldwide.

The release of the "Baida Popping Candy OEM&ODM Strategy Handbook" not only systematically showcases its integrated capabilities but also serves as an invitation to the global market for cooperation. Baida is ready to join hands with partners worldwide, using "Intelligent Manufacturing in China" as the driving force to jointly create a new era of fun foods.

