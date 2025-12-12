Propel Global Berhad: Propel Global Successfully Concludes 5th Annual General Meeting

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / PROPEL GLOBAL BERHAD ("Propel Global" or the "Group"), a provider of oil and gas ("O&G") services, today announced the successful conclusion of its Fifth Annual General Meeting ("5th AGM") held earlier today. All resolutions tabled were passed with strong shareholder support, reflecting continued confidence in the Group's leadership, strategic priorities, and ongoing transformation efforts.

The resolutions approved include the re-election of Directors, the payment of Directors' fees and meeting allowances, the re-appointment of auditors, and two key corporate proposals: the Proposed Authority to Issue Shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016, and the Proposed Renewal of Authority for the Group to purchase its own shares. These approvals ensure that Propel Global retains the agility and flexibility to undertake future corporate exercises and respond effectively to market opportunities.

Angeline Lee Executive Director/ Group Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Angeline Lee, Executive Director / Group Chief Executive Officer of Propel Global said, "We are grateful for the unwavering trust and encouragement from our shareholders. Their support reinforces our commitment to disciplined execution, enhancing project visibility, and strengthening our core capabilities across our O&G, Technical Services, and ICT segments. As we progress into 2026, our focus remains on delivering consistent performance, deepening client engagement, and securing high-quality projects to drive long-term sustainable growth."

As Propel Global moves ahead, the Group will continue to sharpen its operational foundations and leverage sector opportunities aligned with national development priorities. Backed by today's strong mandate from shareholders, the Group is well-positioned to advance its initiatives and navigate the evolving industry landscape with resilience and clarity.

ABOUT PROPEL GLOBAL BERHAD

Propel Global Berhad ("Propel Global" or the "Group") is a provider of oil and gas (O&G), pipe recovery, and well intervention services. The Group's building technical services business provides design, engineering, construction, project management and maintenance & management of commercial and industrial buildings and facilities on a single-source platform to a wide range of industrial clients. Propel Global has mid-to-long-term plans to venture into sustainable development and digital technology as part of the Group's transition to a zero-carbon business focus that includes renewable energy and electrification.

