The new modular energy storage solution is compatible with TCL Sunpower solar panels and offers 10-30 kWh capacity, multiple inverter options, and enhanced safety features.From pv magazine France Chinese manufacturer TCL SunPower Global, a unit of TCL Technology Group Corp, has introduced a new all-in-one residential energy storage system (ESS) under the SunPower brand in France. The solution combines solar generation, storage, and energy management, with the aim of enabling households to increase solar self-consumption. Fully compatible with SunPower photovoltaic modules and managed via the SunPower ...

