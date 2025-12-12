Germany continues to lead Europe's battery energy storage market, with 18?GW of utility-scale demand and 8?GW from commercial and industrial applications over the next decade.From ESS News Europe's BESS market is poised for a major jump in yearly additions, with deployment hitting 11?GW in 2024 and projected to surge 45% to 16?GW in 2025, according to Wood Mackenzie. Moreover, the research and consultancy firm expects European BESS deployment to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate over the next ten years, reaching 35?GW by 2034. Within this expanding European landscape, Germany emerges ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...