THDC India Ltd., a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd., has commissioned a 250 MW unit of its 1 GW variable-speed pumped storage hydropower project in Uttarakhand.From pv magazine India THDC India Ltd., a subsidiary of Indian energy provider NTPC Ltd., has commissioned the third 250 MW unit of its 1 GW (4×250 MW) variable-speed pumped-storage hydropower plant in Tehri, Uttarakhand. The project comprises four units of 250 MW each and is designed to deliver 1 GW of peaking capacity to support grid reliability across northern India. The first 250 MW unit of the project was completed in June. In July, State-run ...

