Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
PR Newswire
12.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
116 Leser
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary November 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

12 December 2025

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Monthly Factsheet

Factsheet Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited ("the Company" or "SMIF") has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of November 2025. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

George Shiel

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

TwentyFour Sales

+44 (0)20 7015 8900

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.



TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Commentary November 2025
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Factsheet November 2025
