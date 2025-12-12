Anzeige
Stackbitcointreasury Plc - Notice of AGM
12.12.2025
Stackbitcointreasury Plc - Notice of AGM

Stackbitcointreasury Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

Stackbitcointreasury plc

("the Company")

Notice of AGM

Stackbitcointreasury plc (AQSE: STAK), a UK-based investment vehicle dedicated to providing investors with regulated and transparent exposure to Bitcoin, has today posted its Notice of AGM to Shareholders.

The AGM is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on 14 January 2026 at the offices of VSA Capital Limited, 42 New Broad Street, London, EC2M 1JD.

A copy of the Notice of AGM is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/investor-centre

For further information please contact:

Stackbitcointreasury plc

Jai Patel

Chief Executive Officer

Jai@stackbitcoin.co.uk

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Andrew Raca

Sam Gurung

+44 (0) 7469 152 119


