Stackbitcointreasury Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12
Stackbitcointreasury plc
("the Company")
Notice of AGM
Stackbitcointreasury plc (AQSE: STAK), a UK-based investment vehicle dedicated to providing investors with regulated and transparent exposure to Bitcoin, has today posted its Notice of AGM to Shareholders.
The AGM is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on 14 January 2026 at the offices of VSA Capital Limited, 42 New Broad Street, London, EC2M 1JD.
A copy of the Notice of AGM is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/investor-centre
For further information please contact:
Stackbitcointreasury plc
Jai Patel
Chief Executive Officer
Jai@stackbitcoin.co.uk
VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Andrew Raca
Sam Gurung
+44 (0) 7469 152 119