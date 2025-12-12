Stackbitcointreasury Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

Stackbitcointreasury plc (AQSE: STAK), a UK-based investment vehicle dedicated to providing investors with regulated and transparent exposure to Bitcoin, has today posted its Notice of AGM to Shareholders.

The AGM is scheduled to be held at 4 p.m. on 14 January 2026 at the offices of VSA Capital Limited, 42 New Broad Street, London, EC2M 1JD.

A copy of the Notice of AGM is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/investor-centre

