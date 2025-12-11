Activist Investors Have Twisted Facts Regarding STAAR's Engagement with a Potentially Interested Party During Go-Shop ProcessThe Potentially Interested Party Reached Out on Day 21 of 30-Day Go-Shop Process and Refused to Sign an NDA Even without a StandstillBroadwood Partners and Yunqi Capital Continue to Distort the Truth for Their Own BenefitLAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL) for vision correction, today issued the following statement to correct misinformation regarding its robust go-shop process to evaluate available alternatives to the pending merger with Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC).Broadwood Partners, L.P. ("Broadwood") falsely alleges there was a credible buyer who had a strong interest in acquiring STAAR and that STAAR management attempted to "run the clock" on a go-shop period in order to "ward off this well-established private equity firm." That is patently false. Broadwood is again twisting facts related to STAAR's engagement with parties during the go-shop process, and this is just their latest attempt to derail STAAR's efforts to maximize value for all stockholders. Yunqi Capital ("Yunqi") has also re-iterated the Broadwood fallacy that there was another "credible buyer," and suggested that STAAR should address these accusations. STAAR agrees with Yunqi that it is important to set the record straight. The facts are:• FountainVest, which STAAR believes is the party referenced by Broadwood and Yunqi as the "credible buyer" in their recent public statements, waited until day 21 of the 30-day go-shop period (on November 27, 2025) before reaching out to STAAR. Notably, FountainVest did not previously indicate any interest in acquiring STAAR prior to the signing of the Alcon merger agreement nor during the post-signing "window-shop" period.• Nevertheless, STAAR's CEO responded to FountainVest the very next day, day 22 of the go-shop process, and connected them with STAAR's advisors at Citi.• On day 23 of the go-shop process, Citi engaged in a discussion with FountainVest and provided it with STAAR's standard draft nondisclosure agreement ("NDA"). As is customary in a sell-side auction, the draft included a standstill provision.• The draft NDA that STAAR provided FountainVest was the same form provided to other interested parties during the go-shop process. Of the 21 third parties that were contacted during the go-shop, only two requested and signed an NDA. In each case, changes to the form NDA were requested, including modifications to the standstill provision, which STAAR agreed to, and each of those parties received confidential information and management presentations to facilitate their evaluation of STAAR.• Despite outreach by Citi, FountainVest did not return a draft of the NDA for 5 days, sending its markup (which, among other things, deleted the standstill provision) shortly before midnight on day 28 of the go-shop process.• Within 24 hours thereafter, on day 29 of the go-shop process, STAAR responded to FountainVest with a revised NDA that accepted FountainVest's deletion of the standstill. Despite this, FountainVest declined to execute the NDA.• The 30-day go-shop period expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 6, 2025, and no proposals were received by STAAR.• Within hours after STAAR announced the expiration of the go-shop, Broadwood issued a press release criticizing the results of the go-shop process and disclosing detailed information regarding STAAR's process and form of NDA.Investors should ask:• If FountainVest was a "credible buyer," why wait until so far into the go-shop process to contact STAAR and why were they so slow to respond to STAAR's proposed NDA?• How did Broadwood know about the process and STAAR's form of NDA? Is Broadwood working in concert with FountainVest in an effort to derail the process?• What role did Broadwood play in manufacturing purported interest by Party A, B and C, who did not even request an NDA nor show interest in conducting diligence for a potential acquisition?STAAR and its advisors engaged with FountainVest in good faith and encouraged them to execute an NDA, engage with management, and submit an acquisition proposal for the Board's consideration. Broadwood's allegation that STAAR "ran the clock" on the go-shop process is false and misleading. While the STAAR Board was focused on evaluating all opportunities to maximize value for stockholders, it appears that Broadwood was focused on undermining STAAR's go-shop process.Stephen Farrell, CEO of STAAR, said, "This is just another example of the misinformation campaign being conducted by Broadwood. This is a pattern, just like Broadwood's inaccurate characterization of STAAR's growth rate and its disconnected perspective of market conditions in China.""We continue to have confidence in our ability to grow the business in the long term, albeit at a significantly lower rate than we enjoyed from 2020 to 2023," said Mr. Farrell. "However, we have struggled the last few years to grow our procedure volumes in China, and those challenges continue to be a hurdle for STAAR. The softness that we experienced in Q2 and Q3 has continued so far in Q4. Now is the right time to sell, and Alcon has proven to be the right buyer."STAAR Stockholders Have a ChoiceStockholders have a choice - a certain and substantial premium or a multiyear journey starting at a much lower price, led by a misinformed activist who lacks knowledge of this market and has a poor track record of activism. We encourage stockholders to accept Alcon's increased all-cash offer of $30.75 per share - a 74% premium to the 90-day VWAP - representing certain and immediate value.STAAR will hold a virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders on December 19, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. (Pacific Time). Stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24, 2025, are entitled to vote at the meeting.The Alcon merger agreement, as revised on December 9, 2025, represents a 74% premium to STAAR's 90-day Volume Weighted Average Price and a 66% premium to the closing price of STAAR common stock on August 4, 2025. We encourage shareholders to reach their own informed conclusions based on the facts and to ensure their voices are heard at the special meeting.Stockholders with questions about voting their shares should contact STAAR's proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated:For stockholders: +1 877-750-8233 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or +1 412-232-3651 (from other countries)For banks and brokerage firms: +1 212-750-5833About STAAR SurgicalSTAAR Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is the global leader in implantable phakic intraocular lenses, a vision correction solution that reduces or eliminates the need for glasses or contact lenses. Since 1982, STAAR has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery, and for 30 years, STAAR has been designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced Implantable Collamer® Lenses (ICLs), using its proprietary biocompatible Collamer material. 