In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that November brought above-average solar conditions in northern India and Pakistan, while southeastern India and Sri Lanka faced reduced solar output due to Cyclone Ditwah's storms and heavy cloud cover. Despite southern disruptions, India's renewable energy share rose, driven by strong solar generation in the north and overall growth in renewable capacity.November brought significantly better solar conditions than average for this time of year across India. Northern regions basked in unusually clear skies, while the south ...

