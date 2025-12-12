The Chinese manufacturer said its new Astro 7 TOPCon module features an innovative self-cleaning frame and a power conversion efficiency of 23.2%.Astronergy, the solar module unit of China's Chint Group, has launched Astro N7, a new anti-dust module series targeting the fast-growing residential and commercial rooftop markets. The design aims to maximize generation efficiency while reducing soiling-related losses. The Astro N7 CHSM78RN(DG)/F-BH bifacial module is based on n-type TOPCon cell technology, delivering 725-750 W with a maximum efficiency of 23.2% under standard test conditions. The ...

