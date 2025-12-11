Pharma Corp Rx Inc.: PharmaCorp Enters Letter of Intent for the Acquisition of Pharmacy Files in Western Canada

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX INC. ("PharmaCorp" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: PCRX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire from an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") the prescription files, patient records, and related operational data (the "Pharmacy Files") of a pharmacy located in the same community as one of PharmaCorp's existing PharmaChoice-bannered pharmacies in Western Canada (the "Proposed Acquisition"). The purchase price for the Proposed Acquisition is anticipated to be $350,000 subject to customary adjustments. The Proposed Acquisition will be satisfied with cash on hand with closing expected to occur during the first quarter of 2026. No finder's fees are payable in respect of the Proposed Acquisition.

The Proposed Acquisition does not involve the purchase of the target's corporate entity, fixtures, or other operating assets. Following completion, all patient files are expected to be transferred to, and serviced by, PharmaCorp's existing pharmacy in the community.

Completion of the Proposed Acquisition is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement which will include the final agreed upon terms and conditions of the Proposed Acquisition, including such terms, ?representations, warranties, indemnities and covenants as ?are customary in transactions similar to the ?Proposed Acquisition, and the satisfaction of customary conditions, including satisfactory due diligence. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Acquisition will be completed as proposed, or at all.

"This transaction reflects our disciplined approach to growth and our commitment to strengthening patient care in the communities we serve," said Alan Simpson, Executive Chair of the Board of PharmaCorp. "By integrating these Pharmacy Files into our existing pharmacy, we can enhance operational efficiency while ensuring continuity of care for local residents."

PharmaCorp continues to advance its national consolidation strategy through disciplined acquisitions that enhance operational efficiency and long-term value for shareholders. The Corporation remains focused on integrating scalable opportunities, including pharmacy file acquisitions of this nature, that complement its existing pharmacy footprint.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp currently operates seven PharmaChoice Canada bannered pharmacies and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit www.PharmaCorpRx.ca or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

info@pharmacorprx.ca

Tel: (306) 536-3771

