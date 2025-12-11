Rafael Holdings, Inc.: Rafael Holdings Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) today reported its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2026 ended October 31, 2025.

"We remain pleased with the progress of our pivotal Phase 3 TransportNPC study evaluating Trappsol- Cyclo for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1, which the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) recommended continuing after their review of prespecified safety and efficacy data at 48 weeks. We believe that Trappsol- Cyclo could provide an important new treatment option for patients suffering from this rare and fatal genetic disease," said Howard Jonas, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of Rafael Holdings.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

As of October 31, 2025, we had cash and cash equivalents of $45.5 million.

For the three months ended October 31, 2025, we recorded a net loss attributable to Rafael Holdings of $9.8 million, or $0.19 per share, versus a net loss of $9.0 million, or $0.37 per share in the year ago period. The year over year increase in net loss is attributable to the consolidation of Cyclo Therapeutic's expenses following the acquisition of Cyclo in March 2025.

Research and development expenses were $7.5 million for the three months ended October 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to the inclusion in the current year period of spending at Cyclo following the March 2025 acquisition.

General and administrative expenses were $2.8 million for the three months ended October 31, 2025, compared to $2.5 million in the year ago period. The year over year increase relates to the inclusion of expenses at Cyclo following the March 2025 acquisition-

About Rafael Holdings, Inc.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops pharmaceuticals and holds interests in clinical and early stage companies that develop pharmaceuticals and medical devices. Our lead candidate is Trappsol® Cyclo, which is being evaluated in clinical trials for the potential treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 ("NPC1"), a rare, fatal and progressive genetic disorder. We also hold interests in other clinical-stage and early-stage pharmaceutical development companies and an orthopedic-focused medical device company. Our lead candidate, Trappsol® Cyclo, is the subject of an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans regarding the further evaluation of clinical data; and the potential of our pipeline, including our internal cancer metabolism research programs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those disclosed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2024, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Contact:

Barbara Ryan

Barbara.ryan@rafaelholdings.com

(203) 274-2825

RAFAEL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

October 31, 2025 July 31, 2025 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents - 45,539 - 52,769 Prepaid clinical costs 1,584 1,045 Other receivables - 1,206 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $245 at October 31, 2025 and July 31, 2025 413 627 Inventory 272 281 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 513 786 Total current assets 48,321 56,714 Property and equipment, net 1,562 1,596 Non-current prepaid clinical costs 629 1,399 Convertible notes receivable classified as available-for-sale 1,858 1,858 Goodwill 19,939 19,939 Intangible assets, net 962 994 In-process research and development 31,575 31,575 Investments 500 - Other assets 29 34 TOTAL ASSETS - 105,375 - 114,109 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable - 6,794 - 6,893 Accrued expenses 3,860 3,304 Convertible notes payable 608 614 Due to related parties 751 723 Other current liabilities 63 66 Total current liabilities 12,076 11,600 Accrued expenses, noncurrent Convertible notes payable, noncurrent 3,898 3,895 Deferred income tax liability 56 78 Other liabilities 138 138 TOTAL LIABILITIES 27 27 16,195 15,738 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 35,000,000 shares authorized, 787,163 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2025 and July 31, 2025 8 8 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 50,867,964 issued and outstanding (excluding treasury shares of 101,487) as of October 31, 2025, and 50,789,697 issued and outstanding (excluding treasury shares of 101,487) as of July 31, 2025 509 508 Additional paid-in capital 322,730 322,161 Accumulated deficit (242,079 - (232,263 - Treasury stock, at cost; 101,487 Class B shares as of October 31, 2025 and July 31, 2025 (168 - (168 - Accumulated other comprehensive income related to unrealized income on available-for-sale securities 358 358 Accumulated other comprehensive income related to foreign currency translation adjustment 3,823 3,787 Total equity attributable to Rafael Holdings, Inc. 85,181 94,391 Noncontrolling interests 3,999 3,980 TOTAL EQUITY 89,180 98,371 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY - 105,375 - 114,109