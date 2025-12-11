Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation ("Costco" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (twelve weeks), ended November 23, 2025.

Net sales for the first quarter increased 8.2 percent, to $65.98 billion from $60.99 billion last year.

Comparable sales for the first quarter fiscal 2026 were as follows:

12 Weeks 12 Weeks Adjusted* U.S. 5.9% 5.9% Canada 6.5% 9.0% Other International 8.8% 6.8% Total Company 6.4% 6.4% Digitally-Enabled 20.5% 20.5%

*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.

Net income for the quarter was $2,001 million, $4.50 per diluted share, compared to $1,798 million, $4.04 per diluted share, last year. This year's results included a tax benefit of $72 million, $0.16 per diluted share, related to stock-based compensation, which last year was $100 million, $0.22 per diluted share.

Costco currently operates 923 warehouses, including 633 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 114 in Canada, 42 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 20 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, three in France, two in Sweden, and one each in Iceland, and New Zealand. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, December 11, 2025, and is available via a webcast on investor.costco.com (click "Events & Presentations").

CONTACTS: Costco Wholesale Corporation Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254 Andrew Yoon, 425/313-6305

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

12 Weeks Ended November 23,

2025 November 24,

2024 REVENUE Net sales - 65,978 - 60,985 Membership fees 1,329 1,166 Total revenue 67,307 62,151 OPERATING EXPENSES Merchandise costs 58,510 54,109 Selling, general and administrative 6,334 5,846 Operating income 2,463 2,196 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense (35 - (37 - Interest income and other, net 155 147 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,583 2,306 Provision for income taxes 582 508 NET INCOME - 2,001 - 1,798 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic - 4.51 - 4.05 Diluted - 4.50 - 4.04 Shares used in calculation (000's): Basic 443,961 443,988 Diluted 444,515 444,891

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in millions, except par value and share data) (unaudited)

Subject to Reclassification

November 23,

2025 August 31,

2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents - 16,217 - 14,161 Short-term investments 966 1,123 Receivables, net 3,231 3,203 Merchandise inventories 21,141 18,116 Other current assets 1,856 1,777 Total current assets 43,411 38,380 OTHER ASSETS Property and equipment, net 32,616 31,909 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,730 2,725 Other long-term assets 4,033 4,085 TOTAL ASSETS - 82,790 - 77,099 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable - 23,513 - 19,783 Accrued salaries and benefits 5,172 5,205 Accrued member rewards 2,712 2,677 Deferred membership fees 2,990 2,854 Other current liabilities 7,418 6,589 Total current liabilities 41,805 37,108 OTHER LIABILITIES Long-term debt, excluding current portion 5,666 5,713 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,436 2,460 Other long-term liabilities 2,580 2,654 TOTAL LIABILITIES 52,487 47,935 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Preferred stock $0.005 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock $0.005 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 443,919,000 and 443,237,000 shares issued and outstanding 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 8,408 8,282 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,976 - (1,770 - Retained earnings 23,869 22,650 TOTAL EQUITY 30,303 29,164 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY - 82,790 - 77,099