Wealthfront Corporation: Wealthfront Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthfront, a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 34,615,384 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.00 per share. The offering consists of 21,468,038 shares of common stock being offered by Wealthfront and 13,147,346 shares of common stock being offered by existing stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders"). Wealthfront will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on December 12, 2025 under the ticker symbol "WLTH." The offering is expected to close on December 15, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, Wealthfront has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,192,308 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as active book-running managers, and Citizens Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 11, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Wealthfront

Wealthfront is a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth. Wealthfront's broad suite of products, including cash management, investing, borrowing, and financial planning solutions, address the diverse needs of its clients regardless of the economic environment. Wealthfront pioneered using automation to offer low-cost diversified portfolios, and the company's software-driven platform allows it to deliver solutions to clients quickly, conveniently, and at low cost.

