Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
WKN: 578972 | ISIN: FR0000077919
Tradegate
11.12.25 | 21:11
15,510 Euro
-0,19 % -0,030
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
JCDecaux intends to sell additional part of its stake in APG|SGA to NZZ

JCDecaux intends to sell additional part of its stake in APG|SGA to NZZ

Paris, December 12th, 2025 - After JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, sold approximately 13.56% of APG|SGA's share capital to NZZ on May 29th, 2024, a share purchase agreement was signed on December 11th, 2025 between JCDecaux SE and NZZ, under which JCDecaux SE will sell additional 325,519 APG|SGA's shares, corresponding to 10.85% of the share capital. Upon completion of this sale, the stake in APG|SGA will be reduced to around 5.6%.

The transaction is expected to be completed after the Annual General Meeting of APG|SGA in spring 2026 and is subject to various conditions. In particular, the shareholders of APG|SGA must approve the inclusion of selective opting up clause in the articles of association to ensure that the completion of the share purchase does not trigger a mandatory offer for NZZ.

This deal will generate cash proceeds for JCDecaux SE of c. 71mCHF, i.e. c.76mEUR1 before transaction costs.

1 EUR/CHF exchange rate of 0.9328 as of December 11, 2025.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2024 revenue: €3,935.3m - H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m
  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
  • A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries
  • 1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide
  • Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
  • 12,026 employees
  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes
  • JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index
  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)
  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)
  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)
  • N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com-
Join us on X- LinkedIn- Facebook- Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department- Clémentine Prat
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 - clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations- Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 - remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com


