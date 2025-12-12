JCDecaux intends to sell additional part of its stake in APG|SGA to NZZ
Paris, December 12th, 2025 - After JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, sold approximately 13.56% of APG|SGA's share capital to NZZ on May 29th, 2024, a share purchase agreement was signed on December 11th, 2025 between JCDecaux SE and NZZ, under which JCDecaux SE will sell additional 325,519 APG|SGA's shares, corresponding to 10.85% of the share capital. Upon completion of this sale, the stake in APG|SGA will be reduced to around 5.6%.
The transaction is expected to be completed after the Annual General Meeting of APG|SGA in spring 2026 and is subject to various conditions. In particular, the shareholders of APG|SGA must approve the inclusion of selective opting up clause in the articles of association to ensure that the completion of the share purchase does not trigger a mandatory offer for NZZ.
This deal will generate cash proceeds for JCDecaux SE of c. 71mCHF, i.e. c.76mEUR1 before transaction costs.
1 EUR/CHF exchange rate of 0.9328 as of December 11, 2025.
Key Figures for JCDecaux
- 2024 revenue: €3,935.3m - H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m
- N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide
- A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries
- 1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide
- Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants
- 12,026 employees
- JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes
- JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index
- JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis
- 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100
- Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility
- N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)
- N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)
- N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)
- N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)
- N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)
For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com-
Join us on X- LinkedIn- Facebook- Instagram and YouTube.
Communications Department- Clémentine Prat
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 - clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com
Investor Relations- Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 - remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com